Vox Lil' Night Train amp head & V110NT speaker cabinet

PRESS RELEASE: The Vox Night Train first caught musicians' eyes - and ears - with its ultra-cool mirror finish and serious all-tube sound. Now welcome the Lil' Night Train; at under 3 kilograms, it carries this same minimalist flair and portability to an all new level!

The Lil' Night Train Set comes complete with the V110NT cabinet, offering a 10-inch Celestion VX speaker and a perfect cosmetic match for your Lil' Night Train head.

Don't miss the Lil' Night Train!

Features

- Authentic VOX all-tube tone in a stylish and ultra-compact 2-watt head.

- Two 12AX7 preamp vacuum tubes; single 12AU7 power tube.

- Treble & Bass EQ controls; plus Gain and Volume controls

- Two-way mode switch: Bright boosts the high frequencies and activates the EQ; Thick bypasses the EQ and boosts the gain for a full, beefy sound

- Headphone/line out jack is fantastic for recording Lil' Night Train's tube sound directly, or for those late night hours of practicing.

- Includes a high-performance Vox speaker cable (16 AWG), meticulously designed for superior audio quality.

- The Lil' Night Train head and V110NT cabinet are an ideal pair, both sonically and visually.

- Available first as the limited "Lil' Night Train Set" package, combining the Lil' Night Train and the V110NT.

The Vox Night Train earned wide popularity among professionals and amateurs alike for its distinctive mirror finish and diverse tonal range. Now, Vox amplifiers uphold that tradition with the surprisingly compact Lil' Night Train.

Light enough to take anywhere, the Lil' Night Train lets you enjoy the traditional yet individualistic Vox aura in any musical situation, without ever leaving your signature tone behind!

Rehearsing, recording, on the gig, or practicing quietly at home, the all-tube design offers a diverse range of authentic, all-tube Vox sounds.

The exterior features a durable mirror-finished chassis, cut in the familiar Vox diamond pattern. Matched with the dedicated V110NT speaker cabinet, the Lil' Night Train Set forms a formidable rig!

All-tube design for uncompromising sound

Compact and powerful, the Lil' Night Train boasts vacuum tubes in both the preamp and power amp stages. The preamp uses two 12AX7 tubes, while the power-amp uses one 12AU7, providing that sense of drive, power, and fatness that's obtainable only from vacuum tubes.

Dual purpose output

The Lil' Night Train provides a headphone/line out jack - a feature surprisingly rare on an all-tube amp. This output contains a cabinet simulator that reproduces the resonances and spatial character of a quality speaker cabinet, so you can enjoy real tube amp sound even during night-time practice sessions or when recording directly from your Lil' Night Train.

Two-way tone switch

In order to meet the needs of any style or playing technique, the Lil' Night Train lets you choose from two tonal characters. The Bright mode boosts the high-frequency range for the familiar Vox chime; the Thick mode bypasses the tone circuitry, boosting the gain to create a more full and beefy sound.

High-performance Vox custom speaker cable

Included with the Lil' Night Train is a high-performance Vox custom speaker cable. This premium cable is constructed from thick 16 gauge wire designed for high audio quality, ensuring that the sound of your Lil' Night Train head reaches the speakers with no loss of fidelity.

The perfect pair

The dedicated V110NT speaker cabinet is the perfect companion for the Lil' Night Train head. Packing a ten-inch custom Celestion VX10 speaker, this cabinet delivers a rich, full-bodied tone. The rounded retro-look exterior is a great match for the Lil' Night Train, making it the ideal choice in both sound and design.

Note: The Lil' Night Train will be available initially as the Lil' Night Train Set, including both the Lil' Night Train head and V110NT cabinet. Separate head and cabinet will follow.

Availability: Lil' Night Train + V110NT Set (£TBC) Oct 2010; Lil' Night Train Head (£TBC) Jan 2011; V110NT (£TBC) Jan 2011.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Vox

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter