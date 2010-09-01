Vox announces new Valvetronix+ Series

PRESS RELEASE: Introducing the new Valvetronix+ Series - the latest in Valvetronix evolution, featuring 99 ready-to-play presets, a massive infusion of effects, plus an all-new Power Level control

- Tube-driven Vox Valve Reactor circuit uses a 12 AX7 vacuum tube for true-tube tone

- 99 Expertly voiced presets

- 25 In-demand, top-quality effects

- 8 User Programs for saving your favourite custom settings

- Accurate amp models encompass the entire Vox lineage from the traditional AC30 to the modern Night Train, plus an impressive list of other hard-to-come-by classics and rare hi-gain boutique models

- Amp offers Gain, Volume, and Master Volume; EQ features Treble, Middle, and Bass

- Unique Power Level control can limit the power amp output wattage, creating distinctive power amp distortion at any listening level

- Built-in automatic guitar tuner

- Newly re-voiced Vox original speaker ensures ample power

- Headphone output simulates the acoustic and spatial character of a full speaker cabinet

- Timeless Vox styling

- Use the optional Vox VFS5 footswitch to change programs to turn effects on and off, or to set the Tap Tempo function

Of the broad lineup of Vox amps - from large all-tube amps to mini transistor amps - the Valvetronix Series is acclaimed by the broadest range of musicians and is being used in the widest variety of musical scenarios today.

Delivering the perfect fusion of great tube amp sound and cutting-edge modeling technology, the original Vox Valve Reactor circuitry made its sensational debut in 2001 as the guitar amp for the new century. Since then, it has undergone continual renewal in response to the latest developments in amps, and in order to flexibly meet today's needs.

Now in 2010, the Valvetronix series is once again powerfully and dynamically reborn, offering a larger number of highly evolved amp models than ever before. From the convenient and portable VT20+ to the dual-speaker VT120+, the new Valvetronix+ Series delivers the guitar sounds sought after by discerning guitarists of every style.

Tube-powered Vox Valve Reactor circuit

Every guitar player seeks the power and playability delivered by a tube amp; the fat drive tone, wide dynamic range, subtle picking nuances, and quick response.

After painstaking analysis of guitarists' tastes and preferences, Vox has focused on the importance of the power amp circuit in creating the sonic characteristics long sought from tube amps. The Vox Valve Reactor was developed out of this power amp philosophy. Based on a 12AX7 vacuum tube, the Valve Reactor circuit at the heart of every Valvetronix+ Series amp perfectly reproduces the operation, subtle nuances, and tonal character of a real tube-powered amp.

More amp models than ever before

The new Valvetronix+ Series boasts an amazing collection of 33 distinct amp models - a new milestone for Valvetronix amplifiers. In addition, the Valvetronix+ represents a giant leap in quality.

The preamp EQ features Bass, Middle and Treble controls for precise tone-shaping. Beginning with classic Vox amps such as the AC30, the diverse amp model selection continues to encompass coveted amps from the pages of history, as well as the latest high-gain amps, providing a sound selection that spans the ages.

Call up the sound of an old favourite, or experiment with amps you may never have tried - sought-after amps played by your guitar heroes, rare boutique amps, and vintage amps - and pursue unexplored sonic paths.

25 Diverse, high-quality effects

One of the best features of Vox modeling amps is the ability to combine the built-in effects with the onboard amp models to create a complete and powerful sound.

Just as with the effects, the Valvetronix+ Series makes no compromise when it comes to effects, boasting a level of quality that rivals top standalone units. The broad array of effects is divided into two sections: Pedal effects such as distortion, wah, and compressor; and Modulation/Delay effects such as chorus, flanger, and tape echo.

In each section, there are 11 effects to choose from. Featuring easy-to-use settings, you can simultaneously select the effect type and adjust its parameters. In addition, there are three types of Reverb (Room, Spring, and Hall). With the addition of Noise Reduction, up to four different effects can be used at the same time.

99 Preset programs

The musicians at Vox have put together 99 preset programs, expertly voiced and ready for immediate use. Each of the 33 amp models provides three presets: Basic, Effected, and Song. An Effected preset calls up the correct combination of effect type and setting for a particular style.

Song presets are just like Effected presets; each one is a faithful recreation of the signature sound used by a famous guitarist to perform one of their classic tracks.

Of course you're also free to edit any preset - or start from scratch with the manual setting - and save up to eight of your own custom sounds to the User presets.

Beyond the numbers

One of the greatest advances from previous Valvetronix models is the astounding sense of power generated by the Valvetronix+ Series. The power amp section has the potential to significantly exceed the wattage value indicated by the model name - as indicated by the shaded section of the Power Level knob.

The new Valvetronix+ Series also feature a newly re-voiced Vox original design speaker that is sure to amaze you with a powerful sound that you would not expect from a chassis and speaker of this size. These fine Valvetronix+ amplifiers genuinely deliver sonic power that cannot be expressed by mere numbers.

Seize the power

The sense of drive produced in the tube power stage is what defines the inimitably fat and warm tone that's at the core of a great guitar amp sound. Our tube-driven Valve Reactor circuitry is at the heart of recreating this sound.

Volume, Gain, and Master Volume controls provide key levels of controlling your gain to achieve a wealth of clean, overdriven and distorted sounds. In addition, these new Valvetronix+ Series amplifiers feature an altogether unique Power Level control.

By lowering the Power Level, it's possible to achieve high levels of gain and distortion at any listening level. And, as was mentioned above, reserve power can also be dialled in using the Power Level control when you really need your amp to scream. The Power Level control allows you to take full advantage of the Valvetronix+ Series potential in any situation.

Convenient and versatile input and output

The headphone out jack can also be used as a direct line output. This output is equipped with the simulated response and character of a speaker cabinet, so you'll enjoy the natural spatial sense of playing through speakers, even when using headphones or when connected to a mixer or recording system.

Plug your CD or MP3 player into the Aux input jack and enjoy jamming along with your favourite songs. In addition, the tuning function needed by every guitarist is built in, eliminating the need for a separate tuner.

Plug in the optional VFS5 footswitch is connected, and use your feet to switch programs, turn the reverb and other effects on/off, and control their speed, providing additional options for sonic creativity and live performance power.

Amp Model List (33)

(Three versions of each amp model are provided: Standard, Special, and Custom).

Clean, Cali Clean, US Blues, US 2x12, VOX Ac15, VOX Ac30, UK Rock, UK Metal, US High Gain, US Metal, Boutique Metal.

Effect Model List (25)

Pedal: Comp, Acoustic, Auto Wah, U-Vibe, Brn Octave, Treble Boost, Tube OD, Gold Drive, Org Dist, Metal Dist, Fuzz;

Modulation/Delay: CE Chorus, Multi Chorus, Flanger, Org Phase, Twin Trem, G4 Rotary, Pitch Shift, Filtron, Tape Echo, Delay, Chorus+Delay;

Reverb: Room, Spring, Hall;

Noise Reduction.

Song Preset List (33)

Gravity, Brown Sugar, Cocaine, Creep, I Feel Fine, Pride, Foxy Lady, Enter Sandman, Song 2, Know Your Enemy, Blue Wind, Message In A Bottle, Under The Bridge, Sultans Of Swings, Rebel Rebel, You Enjoy Myself, Smoke On The Water, Beat It, For the Love of God, Best Of You, Satch Boogie, Smells Like Teen Spirit, Wonderwall, Pride and Joy, Walk This Way, Back In Black, Paranoid, Tie Your Mother Down, Black Dog, Sweet Child O' Mine, Five Minutes Alone, Hot For Teacher, Raining Blood.

Availability: VT20+ (£TBC) Sept 2010; VT40+ (£TBC) Oct 2010; VT80+ (£TBC) Nov 2010; VT120+ (£TBC) Dec 2010.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Vox

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter