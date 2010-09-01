Korg microKey: the playable mini controller keyboard?

The microKey and a laptop will be natural bedfellows.

Korg has unveiled the microKey, a new ultra-portable 37-note controller keyboard that features the same keybed as you'll find on the company's microKorg XL and microStation instruments.

Befitting its tiny size, the microKey comes with mini keys, though we suspect these will be far more playable than those that featured on the nanoKey, the weak link in Korg's otherwise excellent nanoSeries range of controllers.

We've always wondered why the company bothered to release a keyboard that didn't have proper keys, but hats off to Korg for (seemingly) getting it right this time. That said, it's also worth noting that Akai has already released a mini-keyed controller - albeit a 25-note one - in the shape of the LPK25.

Full specs from Korg are as follows:

· USB MIDI keyboard - thin, lightweight, and USB-powered

· 37 velocity-sensitive mini keys

· Comfortable and easy-to-play Natural Touch keyboard

· Octave Shift and Key Transpose features access the full MIDI note range

· Pitch Bend and Modulation wheels add expression to your performance

· Dual USB ports are ideal for adding Korg's nanoPad or nanoKontrol

(or other USB devices) to your setup

Korg microkey

Also included are licenses for Korg's M1 Le, EZdrummer Lite and Lounge Lizard Session, plus a discount coupon for Ableton's Live range.

There's no confirmed price yet, but we know that the microKey is scheduled to ship in November 2010.