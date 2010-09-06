Fender launches Mustang I and II amps

Image 1 of 3 Fender Mustang I Image 2 of 3 Fender Mustang I controls Image 3 of 3 Fender Mustang II controls

PRESS RELEASE: Mustang series guitar amps offer up-to-date features and loads of fun at unbelievable prices.

Aimed at guitarists from beginner to weekend warrior, these high-performance machines contain highly accurate amp modelling, a stellar collection of effects courtesy of an all-new DSP platform, and many "hidden" capabilities, yet they are easy to use right out of the box!

The visually striking design treatment looks all new, yet evocative of classic Fender styling. And with loud, lightweight power amp designs and muscular speakers and cabinetry, they sound as good as they look. The Mustang is a closed-back combo with a special design speaker.

The amps come factory loaded with 24 presets built from 8 amp models and 24 effects, with tones from vintage Fender to modern Metal. The number of amp models can be increased with the use of a computer, and the amp can be completely reconfigured by the user.

All Mustang amps include USB connectivity for high-quality, low latency audio output, and to engage the Fender Fuse software application for PC and Mac.

This opens up a world of possibilities, including on-screen parameter control, deep editing, "hidden" effects, unlimited preset storage, online preset swapping with the Fender Fuse community, and free Fender artist presets.

Mustang amps even include recording and modelling software packages from Ableton and IK Multimedia at no extra charge. Mustang amps deliver great sound; the possibility of endless experimentation; and a fun, unique experience for guitarists of all skill levels.

Fender mustang i

Mustang I specifications

Price: RRP £108

Amplifier Type: Solid State

Output Power: 20 Watts

Speaker: 1-8" Fender Special Design Speaker

Output Impedance: 8 Ohms

Power Handling: 20 Watts

Inputs: One

Channels: One channel (with 24 presets)

Controls: Gain, Volume, Treble, Bass, Master, Preset Select, Modulation Select, Delay/Reverb Select, Save Button, Exit Button, Tap Tempo Button

Effects: 12 Modulation Effects Including Chorus, Flanger, Tremolo, Vibratone, Octaver, Phaser, Step Filter; 12 Delay/Reverb Effects Including Tape Delay, Stero/Mono Delay, Room/Plate /Hall Reverb

Auxillary Input: 1/8" Stereo Input Jack

Headphone Jack: 1/8" Headphone Jack

Line Out: Speaker Emulated USB Output; 1/8" Headphone Jack Doubles as Speaker Emulated Line Out

Amp Covering/Grille Cloth: Carbon Tweed Textured Vinyl with Silver Grill Cloth

Height: 14.5" (36.83 cm)

Width: 15.5" (40 cm)

Depth: 7.6 in (19.3cm)

Weight: 17 lbs (7.7 kg)

Fender mustang ii

Mustang II Specifications

Price: RRP £175

Amplifier Type: Solid State

Output Power: 40 Watts

Speaker: 1-12" Fender Special Design Speaker

Output Impedance: 8 Ohms

Power Handling: 40 Watts

Inputs: One

Channels: One channel (with 24 presets)

Controls: Gain, Volume, Treble, Bass, Master, Preset Select, Modulation Select, Delay/Reverb Select, Save Button, Exit Button, Tap Tempo Button

Effects: 12 Modulation Effects Including Chorus, Flanger, Tremolo, Vibratone, Octaver, Phaser, Step Filter; 12 Delay/Reverb Effects Including Tape Delay, Stero/Mono Delay, Room/Plate /Hall Reverb

Auxillary Input: 1/8" Stereo Input Jack

Headphone Jack: 1/8" Headphone Jack

Line Out: Speaker Emulated USB Output; 1/8" Headphone Jack Doubles as Speaker Emulated Line Out

Amp Covering/Grille Cloth: Carbon Tweed Textured Vinyl with Silver Grill Cloth

Height: 17.25 in (43.8cm)

Width: 18.25 in (46.4 cm)

Depth: 8.7" (22 cm)

Weight: 24 lbs (10.9 kg)

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Fender

