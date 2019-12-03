Drums news

More

Music making magazine subscriptions: the gift that keeps on giving for 2020

By MusicRadar

Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, Computer Music, Future Music and more for the music maker in your life

Bag bargain headphones in Sennheiser's epic seasonal sale – including Momentum True Wireless in-ears

By Kate Puttick

Sennheiser is offering some of their most popular in-ear, over-ear and noise-cancelling headphones with big reductions

Best electronic drum sets 2019: Roland TD-50 KVX

The 12 best electronic drum sets 2019: top choice electric drum kits for pro to beginner drummers

By MusicRadar Team, Chris Barnes

Electronic drum kit buying advice and our budget-spanning picks from Roland, Yamaha, Alesis and more

Drums
Save $400 on the music-friendly Dell XPS 13 laptop – just $799.99 for today only

By Chris Barnes

It's Christmas come early with this great deal on a top music-making machine

Gifts for musicians: affordable Christmas present ideas for music-makers (which they'll actually use)

By Matt Parker

Shopping for a drummer, guitarist, DJ or producer and stuck for Christmas gift inspiration? Here’s our guide to present ideas for the muso in your life

Product spotlight: Natal Walnut Original

By MusicRadar

Oli Wiseman on Natal’s flagship series

"I now understand drums in such a different way" – Bad Wolves' John Boecklin talks going back to basics

By Alison Richter

The former DevilDriver drummer spent two and a half years relearning his craft with renowned tutor David Elitch

Gifts for drummers: the ultimate guide to stocking fillers and Christmas presents for drummers

By Chris Barnes

Treat the drummer in your life this Christmas with our pick of drumming accessories, gadgets and gift ideas for all budgets

The 7 best new cymbals in the world today

By David West

As voted for by you

The best live session drummers in the world right now

By David West

The pro players backing the biggest names in rock and pop

