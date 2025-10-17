“A light, open sound with exceptional stick definition and a gentle, airy wash": Zultan unveil new ALARIS cymbal range

Zultan has announced the launch of a new line of cymbals – the ALARIS, which, according to the German manufacturer, is a new collection that “redefines tone, touch and expression.”

There are 14 of them in all – two light Rides in 21” and 20”, three Rides in 22”, 21” and 20”, five Crashes in 20” size going down to 16”, three Hi-Hats in 16”, 15” and 14” and an ALARIS Cymbal Set, all forged from premium B20 bronze and handcrafted in Turkey.

In a statement, Zultan said that they “deliver a light, open sound with exceptional stick definition and a gentle, airy wash. Designed for drummers who value subtlety and dynamics, they respond beautifully to every nuance, offering full control over softer, more expressive playing styles.”

Introducing the new Alaris series I Zultan Cymbals - YouTube Watch On

“The bell remains clear and articulate, while the playing surface offers a smooth, balanced character that is responsive to the touch. Sonically, the ALARIS Series bridges the gap between classic 1980s clarity and modern sophistication, combining timeless sound with a contemporary edge.”

Prices vary between £255 to £167, depending on the cymbal. The cymbal set, which consists of a 14” Hi-Hat, 16” and 18” crashes and a 20” ride, will set you back £794. For more information head over to the Zultan website here.

(Image credit: Zultan)