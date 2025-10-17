“A light, open sound with exceptional stick definition and a gentle, airy wash": Zultan unveil new ALARIS cymbal range
There are a 14 of them in all, all handcrafted in Turkey
Zultan has announced the launch of a new line of cymbals – the ALARIS, which, according to the German manufacturer, is a new collection that “redefines tone, touch and expression.”
There are 14 of them in all – two light Rides in 21” and 20”, three Rides in 22”, 21” and 20”, five Crashes in 20” size going down to 16”, three Hi-Hats in 16”, 15” and 14” and an ALARIS Cymbal Set, all forged from premium B20 bronze and handcrafted in Turkey.
In a statement, Zultan said that they “deliver a light, open sound with exceptional stick definition and a gentle, airy wash. Designed for drummers who value subtlety and dynamics, they respond beautifully to every nuance, offering full control over softer, more expressive playing styles.”
“The bell remains clear and articulate, while the playing surface offers a smooth, balanced character that is responsive to the touch. Sonically, the ALARIS Series bridges the gap between classic 1980s clarity and modern sophistication, combining timeless sound with a contemporary edge.”
Prices vary between £255 to £167, depending on the cymbal. The cymbal set, which consists of a 14” Hi-Hat, 16” and 18” crashes and a 20” ride, will set you back £794. For more information head over to the Zultan website here.
Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025
