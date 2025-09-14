“Striking design”: Zultan add two new models to their effects cymbal range

Zultan has launched two new editions to their range of effect cymbals – the Zultan Vortex and the Zultan Razor Disc.

The German firm – which celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this year – has steadily grown its range and now offers 15 different cymbal series, as well as all sorts of drum accessories.

The Vortex is distinctive due to its spiral-like cut, which gives it a downward-hanging shape not unlike that of a tree. According to Zultan: “this striking design produces a truly unique sound, adding character and depth to any setup.”

The cymbal can be set up in the traditional way or, alternatively, stacked creatively on top of other cymbals or hi-hats to produce modern, experimental effects. Your kit – your rules.

Whatever, it’s available in both 16" and 18" sizes, and each cymbal is handcrafted from premium B20 bronze.

(Image credit: Zultan)

Meanwhile the Razor Disc, according to a Zultan statement is “a versatile tool for sharp, modern accents and cutting effects. Its crisp, short sound makes it the perfect choice for adding definition and energy to any style of music.”

Unlike the Vortex it’s available in just one size - 10" – but is crafted from “high-quality” metal.

Prices for the Vortex are £87 and £69 for the 18” and 16” models respectively and for the Razor Disc you’re looking at £43. For more information go to the Zultan website here.