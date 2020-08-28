Carlsbro announces Okto A percussion pad

Adding to the increasingly popular list of accessible electronic drum pads Carlsbro has announced the release of the Okto A Percussion Pad, an eight-zone, two-pedal multipad.

As well as the eight hard-wearing rubber pads, the Okto A houses 408 voices, arranged into 30 kit presets and 20 user kit slots as well as on-board performance recording, playback and learning functions.

Adding to the playing surfaces, the back of the unit features inputs for external snare, ride, hi-hat and bass drum pads, while additional sockets allow hi-hat and footswitch control.

The Okto A also includes editing functionality including pitch, filtering and 6 reverb effects, and can connect to a computer via its USB MIDI interface. Perhaps most surprising, though, is the inclusion of a micro USB power input connector, designed to allow the Okto A to be powered from a portable power bank!

The Carlsbro Okto A is available now, priced £229.