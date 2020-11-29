Cyber Monday 2020 DJ gear deals: mouthwatering price drops on controllers, decks and accessories

The likes of Sweetwater, Sam Ash, Musician's Friend and Guitar Center have all dropped prices on lots of DJ gear this Cyber Monday and we have rounded up all the best deals for you here.
Big names such as Roland, Pioneer DJ, Ableton and Denon DJ, to name but a few, have all seen prices slashed with some epic deals to be had.
Many of these deals are very limited in stock, so be sure to get in there fast. You may find the same deals can be found across multiple retailers, so if one store has sold out, be sure sure to check another.
Cyber Monday deals on controllers
Pioneer DDJ-800: was $799, now $749 at Musician's Friend
Save $50 on the Pioneer DDJ-800 2-channel/4-deck controller for rekordbox dj, featuring built-in FX, 16 velocity-sensitive trigger pads and filter control.View Deal
Roland DJ-707M: was $999.99, now $699.99 at Sweetwater
Save $300 on this 4-deck Serato DJ Pro controller with drum machine and vocal transformer built-in.View Deal
Reloop Mixtour Portable DJ Mixer: was $249,99, now $199.99
The Mixtour is a portable cross-platform DJ controller developed for the award-winning DJAY 2 app from Algoriddim and you can save $50 (20%) at Musician's Friend.
View Deal
Cyber Monday deals on decks
Pioneer DJ CDJ-2000NXS2: was $2,199, now $1,799
This DJ CD player/media player with 7" multicolor touchscreen and four hot cue buttons is $400 off at Sweetwater, but only while stocks last.View Deal
Denon DJ SC5000 Media Player: was $998.95 , now $988.95
Not only do you get $110.05 off, but Guitar Center is also offering buy one get one-half price. Featuring a 7-inch HD touchscreen, an 8-inch touch-sensitive jog wheel, which includes a customizable, full-color HD central display and a bank of eight multifunction trigger pads for cues, loops, slices and rolls there's not much to dislike from this deal.View Deal
Technics SL-1200mk7 double bundle: $2,299.99, save $219.94
This bundle with two Technics SL-1200mk7 turntables, two Ortofon Q.Bert cartridges, two Gator G-Tour TT1200 ATA wood cases, and an Odyssey KCC4PR2BL quad turntable cartridge case sell separately for $2,519.93 at Sweetwater.View Deal
Cyber Monday deals on DJ accessories
MWM Phase Essential DVS System: was $399.99, $299.99
This Phase Essential pack comes with two wireless remotes. Just set them on your turntables to control your DJ software, with no needles and no DVS timecode required. Save $100 at Zzounds.View Deal
Serato12" Control Vinyl (pair): was $34, now $23.80
A pair of clear, 12" NoiseMap control tone vinyl records for Serato DJ Pro with DVS expansion pack. Save $10.20 at Sweetwater, while stocks last.View Deal
Cyber Monday deals on production tools
Ableton Push 2 + Live 10 Suite bundle: was $1,398, now $999
As a complementary pair, Ableton Push 2 and Live Suite 10 are on another level. Gain complete, tactile control over every element of the music composition and production process and take advantage of all the tricks Live 10 Suite has to offer for their lowest ever price this Black Friday. View Deal
Apple M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch |
$1,299 $1,199
$100 off an Apple silicon-powered M1 MacBook Pro? You'd better believe it! This model comes in Space Grey with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage and is available at B&H Photo.View Deal
JBL 305P studio monitors: Was $149, now just $99
These superb 5” JBL 305P studio monitors offer a perfect first step into upgrading your home studio. They deliver clear, balanced sound to help you mix and master accurately, and come with the confidence you get from using a trusted brand. At just $99 from Guitar Center this Cyber Monday, we’d recommend doubling up for killer stereo sound!View Deal
The best Cyber Monday deals
- Sweetwater | Up to 85% off in their epic Cyber Week sale
- Guitar Center | 15% off qualifying gear with code BLACKFRIDAY15
- Musician’s Friend | Up to 15% off qualifying gear with the code BLACKFRIDAY
- Sam Ash | Up to 15% off with the code BF15 in the Black Friday Now sale
- Reverb | Save up to 60% on thousands of pieces of gear all week long
- Pro Audio Star | Save up to 20% with the code BF20
- Zzounds | Shop time-limited Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon | Explore all their latest Cyber Monday deals on EVERYTHING!
- Waves | Save a massive 60% off all plugins and bundles
- Native Instruments | Save 50% in the Cyber Season Sale
- Plugin Boutique | Cyber Monday offers from £3.95/$5
- IK Multimedia | Shop all Happy Holideals, up to 50% off
- Loopmasters | Shop all the latest offers