Black Friday laptop deals for music-makers 2021: MacBook Pro, Dell XPS and more on sale

Black Friday is the ideal time of year to bag yourself a great deal on a music production laptop . There are plenty of offers doing the rounds and often they’re the best you’ll see all year. So, if you’re on the hunt for a killer Black Friday laptop deal right now, you’ve come to the right place.

We’re keeping a close eye on the big laptop retailers to uncover the best deals on production-worthy machines. So, we’re only focusing on laptops with plenty of processing power and memory, plus plenty of storage for all your plugins and projects. We’re also focusing our search on brands with proven pedigree in the music world, including Apple and Dell.

Right now the best Black Friday laptop deals for music-makers include $150 off the M1 chip-equipped MacBook Pro, with 512GB SSD at Amazon US, and a massive $390 off the new Dell XPS 13, complete with 16GB RAM, direct from Dell.

If you're in the UK, there's a tasty £100 of the M1 MacBook Air at Amazon if you're after something lightweight but powerful and £300 off the older model Dell XPS 13.

Keep scrolling for more of the latest and best offers online right now. We’ll be updating this page whenever we uncover a new deal, so if you don’t see what you’re looking for, check back with us soon.

In the US

In the UK

Black Friday MacBook Pro deals

US deals

Apple M1 MacBook Pro | 512GB: $1,499 Apple M1 MacBook Pro | 512GB: $1,499 , $1,349

Make a huge saving of $150 on the M1-equipped MacBook Pro at Amazon US, complete with 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage. Available in Space Grey or Silver.

UK deals

Apple M1 MacBook Pro | 512GB: £1,499 Apple M1 MacBook Pro | 512GB: £1,499 £1,349

Make a huge saving of £150 on the M1-equipped MacBook Pro at Amazon US, complete with 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage. Available in Space Grey or Silver.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro| 256GB: £1,299 Apple M1 MacBook Pro| 256GB: £1,299 £1,169.97

Save £130 on this 13-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon UK, with M1 power, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Logic Pro and GarageBand are already fully compatible and other DAWs and plugins are starting to follow suit.

Black Friday MacBook Air deals

US deals

MacBook Air M1 | 256GB: was $1,249, now $1,149 MacBook Air M1 | 256GB: was $1,249, now $1,149

The MacBook Air might not be the most powerful music-making machine out there, but if you're an everyday user who makes music on the go, the new MacBook Air is lightweight and comes complete with the powerful M1 chip. This model feature 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD and is available in Space Grey, Silver or Gold.

UK deals

MacBook Air M1 | 256GB: was £999, now £899 MacBook Air M1 | 256GB: was £999, now £899

The MacBook Air might not be the most powerful music-making machine out there, but if you're an everyday user who makes music on the go, the new MacBook Air is lightweight and comes complete with the powerful M1 chip. This model feature 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deals

US deals

New Dell XPS 13 | i7 | 16GB: $1,569 New Dell XPS 13 | i7 | 16GB: $1,569 , now $1,319

The new XPS 13 from Dell is one of our favourite music production laptops. This particular model contains a powerful 11th Gen i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, affording you the potential to create some massive projects on your chosen DAW without fear of overloading your laptop and disrupting your workflow. For those in the US, you can save $390 on this model, with one year of Dell Premium Support included.

Dell XPS 13 | i5 | 8GB: Was $1,219, now $999 Dell XPS 13 | i5 | 8GB: Was $1,219, now $999

If you're a music producer on a budget, or just someone who doesn't need endless processing power, then the previous version of the XPS 13 could be the perfect laptop for you. The i5 and 8GB RAM combination is enough to run most projects easily, and will easily handle your everyday laptop use. Save $220 with this Black Friday laptop deal.

UK deals

Dell XPS 13 | i5 | 8GB: £1,149 Dell XPS 13 | i5 | 8GB: £1,149 , now £849.14

This XPS 13 i5 is one of the top music production laptops for those who prefer to do things on a slightly smaller budget. This XPS model contains an 11th Gen. i5 processor which, although not the most powerful option in the range, is still more than capable of some reasonable processing speeds and power. Most medium-sized recording sessions will be catered for with this XPS 13, and if you’re someone who just likes to record their own tracks, this laptop with 8GB of RAM should be more than suitable. Get £299.85 off altogether when you use the discount code BF15 - along with the previous discount of £150.



Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 | i7 | 8GB: £1,498 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 | i7 | 8GB: £1,498 , now £1,298

Most 2-in-1 laptops aren’t worth a look-in when it comes to music making. Usually you end up spending more on a feature you don’t need, when that budget could instead go towards more processing power. This i7-equipped XPS 13 2-in-1 however, is absolutely worth a mention - with processing power capable of keeping up with the best. Despite only 8GB of RAM, the specs of this model put it well within the realms of a great music laptop. And with £200 off this Black Friday - it’s a steal.