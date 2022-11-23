Black Friday Dell deals 2022: Major savings on XPS laptops and desktops

It's not even the big day itself yet, but the Black Friday Dell deals are coming in thick and fast. If you're looking to get hold of a killer cut-price Dell laptop, desktop, monitor or peripheral this Black Friday, right now is the time to shop. Many of this year's Black Friday Dell deals rival - and in some cases beat - those we saw last year, so if you're after a huge saving but you're not sure where to start, you can find all the best offers here.

Black Friday is a worldwide sales event where the biggest tech retailers drop their prices to never-seen-before levels of low. Whether you need a laptop to surf the web, edit video or even one of the best PCs for music production, there are some truly ridiculous Black Friday Dell deals to be had.

Dell's Black Friday sale includes hundreds in savings whether you're shopping in the US Dell Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) or the UK Dell Black Friday sale (opens in new tab).

Our current favourite Dell Black Friday offerings include $350 off a very well-specced XPS 13 laptop (opens in new tab) and a sweet £170 off the same spec if you're shopping in the UK (opens in new tab). There's free shipping up for grabs on both models, too.

There are so many Dell deals floating around at the moment that it can be really tough to know where to look. We're here to help you cut through the noise and find the very best deal for you. We'll only be featuring the very best deals on this page - all killer, no filler, right?

Keep your eyes peeled for more great Black Friday music deals coming this week.

Black Friday Dell deals: XPS laptop deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 | i7 | 16GB: $1,349 , now $999 (opens in new tab)

The XPS 13 from Dell is one of our favorite laptops for music production (opens in new tab). This particular model contains a powerful 12th Gen i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, affording you the potential to create some massive projects on your chosen DAW without fear of overloading your laptop and disrupting your workflow. For those in the US, you can save $350 on this model, with one year of Dell Premium Support and free shipping included.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 15 | i7 | 16GB: $1,899 , now $1,399 (opens in new tab)

This is the same spec as the XPS 13 above, but with a lush 15.6-inch FHD+, Anti-Glare, InfinityEdge display, just in case you want a little more real estate. You can save $500 on this model right now, with one year of Dell Premium Support and free shipping included.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 | i5 | 16GB: Was $1,149 , now $949 (opens in new tab)

If you're a music producer on a budget, or just someone who doesn't need endless processing power, then the previous version of the XPS 13 could be the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and 16GB RAM combination should be enough to run most projects easily, and will easily handle your everyday laptop use. Save $200 with this Black Friday laptop deal.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 | i5 | 16GB: $1,249 , now $1,099 (opens in new tab)

For those who need a laptop to be a little more versatile, the XPS 13 is also available in a touch-screen 2-in-1 configuration. The specifications on this laptop speak for themselves, with 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM and a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor making this unit a great alternative choice for music producers. Save $200, and get a year of Dell Premium Support for free this Black Friday.

Black Friday Dell deals: XPS desktop deals (US)

(opens in new tab) XPS Desktop | i7 | 16GB: Was $1,599 , now $1,199 (opens in new tab)

The XPS desktop is the number one pick in our best PCs for music production (opens in new tab) guide, and now with $400 off for Black Friday, this deal just got even better. Spec'd out with an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this tower has enough power and capability to handle anything you can throw at it.

Black Friday Dell deals: XPS laptop deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) New Dell XPS 13 | i7 | 16GB: £1,279 , now £1,109 (opens in new tab)

This XPS 13 i7 is one of the top choices for those who prefer to do things on a slightly smaller budget. This XPS model contains an 12th Gen i7 processor which is plenty powerful most processing tasks. Most medium-sized recording sessions will be catered for with this XPS 13, and if you’re someone who just likes to record their own tracks, this laptop with 16GB of RAM should be more than suitable. Save £170 today.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 | i7 | 16GB: £1,773 , now £1,505 (opens in new tab)

Most 2-in-1 laptops aren’t worth a look-in when it comes to music making. Usually you end up spending more on a feature you don’t need, when that budget could instead go towards more processing power. This i7-equipped XPS 13 2-in-1 however, is absolutely worth a mention - with processing power capable of keeping up with the best. Despite only 16GB of RAM, the specs of this model put it well within the realms of a great music laptop. And with £267 off this Black Friday, it’s a steal.

