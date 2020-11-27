Black Friday Apple deal: Get gift cards up to £120/$150 when you buy a MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, AirPods and more

When it comes to Black Friday music deals, all eyes are on the big names. Apple doesn't discount its products regularly, but when it does you know you're in for a treat. Here, that treat comes in the form of gift cards - essentially giving you cashback on selected Apple products this Black Friday.
The promotion applies to a number of music-friendly products including MacBook Pros, AirPods, iPads, iPhones, Beats headphones, Apple TV 4K and iMacs. The more you spend, the higher the gift card value becomes. For example, if you buy a pair of AirPods or an Apple Watch, you'll get a £20/$25 gift card, or plump for a 16" MacBook Pro and you'll receive a massive £120/$150 gift card. Check out the full rundown below.
Free £20/$25 Apple Gift Card
When you buy AirPods, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 3
If you're still hovering over AirPods, AirPods Pro, or an Apple Watch Series Three, then perhaps this £20/$25 rebate in the form of a gift card will help change your mind. Get it from the Apple Store to claim your gift card. View Deal
Free £40/$50 Apple Gift Card
When you buy an iPhone, Beats headphones
When it comes to Black Friday deal searches, the iPhone tops the list again! Buy an iPhone SE, iPhone 11 or iPhone XR and you'll receive a £40/$50 Apple gift card. This offer also applies to Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo Pro Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, PowerBeats Pro and PowerBeats High-Performance Wireless headphones.View Deal
Free £80/$100 Apple Gift Card
When you buy an iPad, Apple TV, HomePod
Don't click on that new iPad checkout button just yet! Get an iPad Mini, iPad mini or Pro, Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K or an Apple HomePod direct from Apple this black Friday, and you'll receive a £80/$100 gift card in return. Think of it as discount, and that's a big deal!View Deal
Get a free £120/$150 Apple Gift Card
When you buy a MacBook Pro 16", iMac 21"
MacBook Pros and iMacs are the cornerstone of our live sets and home studios. If you're thinking of upgrading, you'll receive £120/$150 back in Apple Store bucks if you buy your machine direct from them. As with all these deals, you'll need to be quick they end on November 30.View Deal
Hurry, though, as this deal launches today and ends on the 30 November!
