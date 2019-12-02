Cyber Monday Marshall speaker deals: Last chance at big savings on the Stanmore, Acton, Woburn speakers and more

The Marshall script logo has been seen on virtually every stage the world over. And with good reason – the English amplification giant has spearheaded many of the sounds which built guitar history as we know it.

In 2015, they unveiled their headphone units – which were quickly followed by their speaker range and led to the brand transcending the world of rock’n’roll into more mainstream culture. It’s now not uncommon for those with zero interest in electric guitars to use Marshall products – mainly because these newer endeavours into the home market have stood on their own merits, regardless of the great history behind the name.

The Marshall speaker range

The current Marshall speaker range covers all sorts of needs, from the brilliantly portable and deceptively loud Kilburn, Stockwell and Tufton battery-powered options, to the more forward-thinking units that feature Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa – which promise to serve “like a roadie” when put to task.

Then there are the Bluetooth-enabled and Multi-Room models – each available in the smaller Acton sizes, the mid-level Stanmores and, largest of all, the 110-Watt Woburn options.

Other classic Marshall incentives on the non-portable models include textured vinyl covering, salt & pepper fret and the iconic script logo, topped off with a brass plate etched with the establishment date of 1962 as a reminder of the proud history behind the Marshall legacy.

Every one of these models bears the mark of the Marshall pedigree – 50 years of sound and design expertise brought into the modern world, where cable-free setups and virtual assistants have become the norm. Whether you’re after a simple portable speaker with good battery life and wide-ranging sonics, or something a bit more intelligent with updates on local news, weather and traffic, the latest Black Friday deals will have you covered in style.

