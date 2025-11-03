Musician's Friend just showed patience is overrated with their early Black Friday sale - save up to 50% on D'Angelico, Casio, Shure, Gretsch and more

The Black Friday music deals are kicking off earlier than ever this year. It seems every music retailer has launched a new sale, and this offering from Musician's Friend may well be the best. From now until Black Friday, you can score up to 50% off a massive range of musical equipment from electric guitars to microphones, acoustic guitars to digital pianos, and so much more. So, no matter what you are looking for, you'll be sure to find a bargain this holiday season.

We must say we're very impressed with what's on offer right now. There's a saving to be had on all the heavy hitters from the world of music gear, and, better yet, new deals will be added every Monday for the duration of the sale.

Below I've hand-picked my favourite deals from across the sale to help give you a flavour of what's on offer.

Save $500 D'Angelico Premier Series Brighton: was $899.99 now $399.99 at Musician's Friend Read more Read less ▼ Musician's Friend offers even bigger savings on the D'Angelico Premier Brighton in the stunning Sherwood Green finish for a very limited time. This Seymour Duncan-loaded double-cut guitar just straight up rocks, and with a mammoth saving of $500, you'd better grab one before the deal ends!

Save $120 Gretsch G5237TG Electromatic Jet FT : was $789.99 now $669.99 at Musician's Friend Read more Read less ▼ This Gretsch is pure class in my opinion. The chambered mahogany body with its maple top is dressed in a dapper black and gold colorway, and this model also features the hallmark Black Top Filter’Tron pickups and Bigsby B50 vibrato tailpiece to complete the Gretsch must-haves.

Of course, this is only a small cross-section of what's available, so we implore you to have a look through all the categories for yourself and see what other delights are on offer. The sale runs for a limited time, so be quick to ensure you don't miss out.