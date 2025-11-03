Musician's Friend just showed patience is overrated with their early Black Friday sale - save up to 50% on D'Angelico, Casio, Shure, Gretsch and more
This Holiday Sale sees massive discounts on a host of music gear, with more added every Monday from now until Black Friday
The Black Friday music deals are kicking off earlier than ever this year. It seems every music retailer has launched a new sale, and this offering from Musician's Friend may well be the best. From now until Black Friday, you can score up to 50% off a massive range of musical equipment from electric guitars to microphones, acoustic guitars to digital pianos, and so much more. So, no matter what you are looking for, you'll be sure to find a bargain this holiday season.
We must say we're very impressed with what's on offer right now. There's a saving to be had on all the heavy hitters from the world of music gear, and, better yet, new deals will be added every Monday for the duration of the sale.
Below I've hand-picked my favourite deals from across the sale to help give you a flavour of what's on offer.
Musician's Friend offers even bigger savings on the D'Angelico Premier Brighton in the stunning Sherwood Green finish for a very limited time. This Seymour Duncan-loaded double-cut guitar just straight up rocks, and with a mammoth saving of $500, you'd better grab one before the deal ends!
This Gretsch is pure class in my opinion. The chambered mahogany body with its maple top is dressed in a dapper black and gold colorway, and this model also features the hallmark Black Top Filter’Tron pickups and Bigsby B50 vibrato tailpiece to complete the Gretsch must-haves.
Featuring an inbuilt two-band active preamp system, Firemist Silver-finished body, hard maple neck and fingerboard, open-gear tuners and six-point bolt-on neck, the Sterling by Music Man StingRay is a gloriously appointed bass guitar for any beginner. Grab one today for only $549.99.
Moving on to pianos, we love the Casio Casio PX-S7000. This unique piano is our top choice for contemporary players in our best digital pianos buyer's guide. While most pianos opt to mimic their acoustic counterparts, this Casio dares to do something different, and we love it! Save an impressive $500 right now.
The Shure MV7i is a formidable choice for podcasters and content creators looking for a high-quality, versatile microphone, and right now, you can save $40 at Musician's Friend.
Of course, this is only a small cross-section of what's available, so we implore you to have a look through all the categories for yourself and see what other delights are on offer. The sale runs for a limited time, so be quick to ensure you don't miss out.
I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. My gear reviews have been published in prominent publications, including Total Guitar, Guitarist, and Future Music, as well as Guitar World.com. I've also had the privilege of interviewing everyone from Slash to Yungblud, as well as members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, and many more.
In a previous life, I worked in music retail, selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
