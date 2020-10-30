You don’t have to wait for Black Friday to save thousands on Waves’ SoundGrid Connect Combos

If your computer is buckling under the strain of all your plugins , it might be time to consider offloading some of the processing somewhere else. And, if that’s the case, Waves has quite the deal for you.

The company is currently offering two of its SoundGrid Connect Combos at massively reduced prices. Each of these comes with the Proton DSP server, which can work alongside your current computer and audio interface and take some of the processing strain, and a bundle of classic Waves plugins.

Right now, you can save a whopping 83% on the Horizon plus Proton Server bundle, with the price dropping from $5,298 to a mere $899. This contains a whopping 83 plugins.

If you can’t quite stretch to that, you could go for the Platinum plus Proton Server rig, a 60-plugin bundle that’s down from $3,298 to $799 - a 76% saving.

Either way, you’ll have a great set of plugins for mixing, mastering and music production, and all the power you need to run them. Look out for more Black Friday plugin deals over the next few weeks.