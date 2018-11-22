US Black Friday and Cyber Monday DJ hardware deal: up to $200 off Pioneer DJ CDJs, mixer and monitor speakers

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Pioneer DJ is making sure the holiday season is in full swing with the some big discounts on it’s flagship CDJ series and its latest compact monitor speaker range.

First up is the The industry standard CDJ-2000NXS2 multi player, which, as from today, been reduced by $200 off the retail price of $2199 to $1999.

The 4-channel digital mixer, DJM-900NXS2, will also take the same reduction during the Black Friday weekend. Knocking PIoneer DJs next level for the modern, professional DJ setup and connects flawlessly with the CDJ-2000NXS2 via Pro DJ Link.

Lastly, we have the Pioneer DJ DM-40BT and DM-40 speaker series have received big discounts for Black Friday. The Bluetooth edition (DM-40BT) is reduced from $199 for the pair to $149 and the standard, non-Bluetooth version (DM-40) has been discounted from $149 for the pair to $99.

The Pioneer DJ deals are live from today to 26 November 2018 and you can find out more on the Pioneer DJ website .

$200 off the Pioneer DJ CDJ-2000NXS2

The Pioneer DJ CDJ-2000NXS2 boasts a large full-colour LCD screen, QWERTY keyboard, eight colour-coded Hot Cues amongst many other premium features and is now down to $1999.View Deal

Pioneer DJ DJM-900NXS2 down to $1999

Top DJs love this mixer for the fine-tuned EQ, beat effects with new X-Pad control, and supreme sound quality. Just like the CDJs, comes with a $200 reduction.View Deal

Save $50 on a pair of Pioneer DJ DM-40BT monitors

Pioneer DJ’s latest compact speaker range inherits features from its professional S-DJX series and Pioneer Pro Audio speakers. The BTs feature the same 4" drivers as the normal DM-40s with the added bonus of Bluetooth connectivity. The DM-40BT monitors are now $149, down from $199.View Deal