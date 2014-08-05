New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (August 2014)

Every issue, MusicRadar’s sister publications, Future Music and Computer Music review the latest music tech hardware and software, including interfaces, MIDI controllers, synths and even mobile music-making apps.

In this gallery we’ve collected all of the reviews to appear on the site during July - originally published in Future Music issues 281/282 and Computer Music 205/206/207. First up it’s Positive Grid’s iPad-based mastering app, Final Touch…

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“It's unlikely to put any pro mastering houses out of business, but for 'project studio' mastering duties, Final Touch is a thoroughly viable proposition. Amazing!”

4 out of 5

(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 205)