New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (August 2014)
Positive Grid Final Touch
Every issue, MusicRadar’s sister publications, Future Music and Computer Music review the latest music tech hardware and software, including interfaces, MIDI controllers, synths and even mobile music-making apps.
In this gallery we’ve collected all of the reviews to appear on the site during July - originally published in Future Music issues 281/282 and Computer Music 205/206/207. First up it’s Positive Grid’s iPad-based mastering app, Final Touch…
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's unlikely to put any pro mastering houses out of business, but for 'project studio' mastering duties, Final Touch is a thoroughly viable proposition. Amazing!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Positive Grid Final Touch review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 205)
e-instruments Session Keys Grand Bundle
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A rich, versatile, fun package at a good price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: e-instruments Session Keys Grand Bundle review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 206)
Vir2 Acou6tics
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A versatile, flawless-sounding collection. A thing of beauty.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vir2 Acou6tics review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 205)
BUY: Vir2 Acou6tics currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater
LVC-Audio HotPhuzz
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For valve and transformer saturation, HotPhuzz is a highly recommended and functionally unique bargain.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LVC-Audio HotPhuzz review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 206)
IK Multimedia iRing
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“All in all, iRing is pretty impressive, and the price is fully justified by the experience - just a couple of bits of plastic it may be, but sometimes good ideas are worth paying for.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia iRing review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 206)
BUY: IK Multimedia iRing currently available from:
UK: Thomann |
US: Full Compass
Unfiltered Audio G8 Dynamic Gate
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This is a superb plugin that any producer would do well to investigate.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Unfiltered Audio G8 Dynamic Gate review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 206)
Native Instruments Rise & Hit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An amazing resource for sound designers and musicians alike.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Rise & Hit review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 206)
Mozaic Beats AutoTheory
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“While it doesn't totally demystify music theory, AutoTheory does make it easier to produce harmonically-pleasant tunes.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mozaic Beats AutoTheory review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 206)
Z3 Audiolabs Repeat-X
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An excellent sequencer-driven multieffects processor that any adventurous producer could get plenty of mileage out of.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Z3 Audiolabs Repeat-X review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 206)
Zivix PUC
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“We really wish the PUC also accepted USB MIDI and had two or three more inputs, but other than that, it's a neat, well-realised device that works exactly as advertised.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zivix PUC review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 206)
AudioSpillage DrumSpillage 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A powerful, intuitive drum synth made truly versatile with pitched and polyphonic triggering. But we want those features back...”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AudioSpillage DrumSpillage 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 206)
FXpansion BFD Orchestral
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For the BFD user in need of a perfectly integrated set of orchestral skins and metals, though, this is a lot of percussion for the money.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FXpansion BFD Orchestral review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 206)
BUY: FXpansion BFD Orchestral currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Full Compass
SSL Duende Native Expansion Pack 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Three quality additions to the Duende Native roster, but note that X-Phase is more for phase correction than creative usage.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SSL Duende Native Expansion Pack 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 206)
Genelec 8010A
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“High-quality monitoring that combines portability and durability at a sensible price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Genelec 8010A review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 280)
BUY: Genelec 8010A currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Korg MS-20 kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's fun to build, has big keys and MIDI and includes both MS-20 filter revisions. Grab one quick!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg MS-20 kit review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 280)
BUY: Korg MS-20 kit currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
Prism Sound Lyra 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Incredible conversion quality, outstanding mic amps and excellent control features.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Prism Sound Lyra 2 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 280)
BUY: Prism Sound Lyra 2 currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Sonic Faction Dope Matrix
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“By chasing the Push modular vibe, Sonic Faction have built a synth that succeeds in its own right.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonic Faction Dope Matrix review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 280)
Spitfire Audio Enigma
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Sonically rich and diverse, it will appeal to composers, producers and sound designers alike.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Audio Enigma review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 280)
Waldorf 2-Pole Analog Filter
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Gritty, flexible and a lot of fun, the 2-Pole is a great way to instantly add character to your sounds.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waldorf 2-Pole Analog Filter review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 280)
BUY: Waldorf 2-Pole Analog Filter currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Sinevibes Hexonator
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Decidedly mental but well worth a creative punt, Hexonator is another worthy addition to the Sinevibes catalogue.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sinevibes Hexonator review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 207)
JBL Series 3 LSR305
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“One of the best compact nearfield monitors on the market, and blends seamlessly with the subwoofer.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JBL Series 3 LSR305 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 280)
BUY: JBL Series 3 LSR305 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
sE Electronics X1T
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Adding valve circuitry to the X1 offers a slightly different but pleasant tonal perspective.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: sE Electronics X1T review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 280)
BUY: sE Electronics X1T currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Madrona Labs Kaivo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It may be CPU hungry, but it makes every cycle count with its engaging architecture and dazzling sounds.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Madrona Labs Kaivo review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 281)
Renoise 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's nothing like a conventional DAW, but with its different way of working, Renoise 3 could change your music-making life.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Renoise 3 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 207)
Acustica Audio Silk EQ2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This recreation of a popular 60s EQ gets the sound and interface spot on, but it eats drive space and has a few Mac issues.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Acustica Audio Silk EQ2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 207)
Vengeance Sound Glitch Bitch
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Not as feature-rich or powerful as some glitch plugins, but Glitch Bitch's workflow, envelopes and presets make it a winner.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vengeance Sound Glitch Bitch review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 207)
Arturia Spark 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The already-popular virtual drum machine just got much better, particularly with the addition of its excellent new Modular system.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia Spark 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 207)
BUY: Arturia Spark 2 currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Synapse Audio Dune 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The best-sounding synth we've heard in quite a while, Dune 2 is powerful, flexible and bursting with a character all its own.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Synapse Audio Dune 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 207)
XLN Audio Addictive Drums 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Addictive Drums 2 keeps the ease of use and lightweight resource demands of v1 while improving both flexibility and sound.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: XLN Audio Addictive Drums 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 207)
BUY: XLN Audio Addictive Drums 2 currently available from:
UK: Thomann
IK Multimedia EQ73
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An excellent Neve EQ and preamp emulation, with its own sound. The EQ81 is also worth owning if you can stretch to it.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia EQ73 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 207)
BUY: IK Multimedia EQ73 currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Arturia MiniBrute SE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Despite some aesthetic annoyances this remains a great little synth and still packs plenty of punch.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia MiniBrute SE review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 281)
BUY: Arturia MiniBrute SE currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Sample Logic Arpology
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“In practical use, though, it's a fun, intuitive, powerfully creative instrument that's perfect for conjuring up high-impact sounds and interesting grooves in next to no time.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sample Logic Arpology review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 207)
BUY: Sample Logic Arpology currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Zoom TAC-2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you don't need lots of channels and fancy finally taking advantage of your Thunderbolt port, the TAC-2 is something of a revelation - a great performer in a compact package.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zoom TAC-2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 207)
BUY: Zoom TAC-2 currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Audient ASP880
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An extremely flexible, high-quality mic pre and converter unit with a functionality well beyond its price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audient ASP880 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 207)
BUY: Audient ASP880 currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
UAD Dangerous BAX EQ Plug-In Collection
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Despite a seemingly limited control set, this 'finishing EQ' delivers fantastic results.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UAD Dangerous BAX EQ Plug-In Collection review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 281)
Pioneer Remix-Station 500
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It does what it says, and very well, though there are perhaps cheaper alternatives for the studio-bound.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer Remix-Station 500 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 282)
BUY: Pioneer Remix-Station 500 currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass