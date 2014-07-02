e-instruments Session Keys Grand Bundle review

Also available individually (£99 each), Grand S and Grand Y offer up to 9GB of multisampled Steinway D (lively) and Yamaha CFIIIS (warm) pianos, and both sound magnificent.
Each can be switched between 'Concert' and 'Studio' mode, the latter recorded with the lid removed and the mics closer for a drier, more contemporary tone.
The Pentamorph controller morphs between five preset combinations of forward and reverse samples, and mechanical noise, while the Tonality editor facilitates noise, resonance and envelope shaping.
A useful collection of effects has been scripted in, and the superb Smart Chord and Animator systems enable automatic chord generation combined with configurable playback of a sizeable (but preset-only) library of performance-controllable phrases.