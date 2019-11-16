Make BIG savings on a top music-making laptop with these epic pre-Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deals

Dell is out of the blocks early this year with the unveiling of an epic batch of Black Friday laptop deals as part of their Black Friday sneak peak sale.

The deal bonanza includes the formidable Dell XPS 13 laptop, which in our opinion is one of the best laptops for music production. This portable powerhouse is currently on sale with a massive $250 discount in the US and £269 off an ever higher specced model if you're a musician based in the UK.

If you're planning on running some hardcore production sessions, or you need to edit GBs of video, then the XPS 13 should provide plenty of grunt. The best US deal is for the 8th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor model, plus 8GB of memory and 256GB Solid State Drive. The UK deal gets you an even better spec, including a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor, a 1TB SSD and 16GB memory. Both laptops also feature an Intel UHD Graphics 620 and vivid 13.3-inch FHD display.

If you'd rather pick up a cut-price MacBook Pro, Amazon currently has some amazing deals on the 13" and 15" models.

Check out the latest Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals