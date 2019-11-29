£80 off the iPhone XR for Black Friday is music to our ears

We often talk about the iPad being a great device for music making , but let’s not forget that the iPhone is no slouch, either. And because your phone is something that you have with you all the time, you can use it as a portable production tool whenever and wherever the mood takes you.

Which brings us to tasty Black Friday deal on an iPhone XR, a model that was launched in 2018 but still offers great performance. It has a 6.1-inch screen, which gives you plenty of room for playing with your favourite music-making apps, and a pacy A12 chip inside.

The best price is for the 64GB model, which can currently be had for £549, down from £629. That’s a non-too-shabby £80 saving, so if you have mobile tunesmithery on your mind, go check it out.