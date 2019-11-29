£80 off the iPhone XR for Black Friday is music to our ears

We often talk about the iPad being a great device for music making, but let’s not forget that the iPhone is no slouch, either. And because your phone is something that you have with you all the time, you can use it as a portable production tool whenever and wherever the mood takes you.
Which brings us to tasty Black Friday deal on an iPhone XR, a model that was launched in 2018 but still offers great performance. It has a 6.1-inch screen, which gives you plenty of room for playing with your favourite music-making apps, and a pacy A12 chip inside.
The best price is for the 64GB model, which can currently be had for £549, down from £629. That’s a non-too-shabby £80 saving, so if you have mobile tunesmithery on your mind, go check it out.
Apple iPhone XR, 64GB: £629 £549 at Argos
A tasty £80 discount on this 2018 iPhone, which has a 6.1-inch display and comes with 64GB of storage. If you want a phone to make music on, this will hit the spot while being a little easier on your wallet.View Deal