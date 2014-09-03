New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (September 2014)

Total Guitar and Guitarist, two of MusicRadar’s sister magazines, review all of the latest guitars, effects pedals, amps, acoustics and other assorted guitar gear every month.

Here we've gathered every review from those pages and featured on MusicRadar throughout August. All of the reviews in this gallery were originally published in Guitarist issue 384/385 and Total Guitar issue 257/258.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“If you thought the chorus effect was just for 80s ballads, the Corona might just convert you.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Corona Mini Chorus review

(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 256)

