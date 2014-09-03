New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (September 2014)
TC Electronic Corona Mini Chorus
Total Guitar and Guitarist, two of MusicRadar’s sister magazines, review all of the latest guitars, effects pedals, amps, acoustics and other assorted guitar gear every month.
Here we've gathered every review from those pages and featured on MusicRadar throughout August. All of the reviews in this gallery were originally published in Guitarist issue 384/385 and Total Guitar issue 257/258.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you thought the chorus effect was just for 80s ballads, the Corona might just convert you.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Corona Mini Chorus review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 256)
BUY: TC Electronic Corona Mini Chorus currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Yamaha NCX700C
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Might appeal to classically trained players wanting to go electric. Subtly more 'Spanish' in feel and sound.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha NCX700C review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 383)
BUY: Yamaha NCX700C currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Mooer Mod Factory
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Mini modulator that won't break the bank.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mooer Mod Factory review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
Keeley Red Dirt Overdrive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Exceptional quality and tone from one of the most respected names in the pedal business.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Keeley Red Dirt Overdrive review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 383)
BUY: Keeley Red Dirt Overdrive currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater
TC Electronic Vortex Mini Flanger
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A very capable flanger that makes the most of TC's TonePrint tech."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Vortex Mini Flanger review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 256)
BUY: TC Electronic Vortex Mini Flanger currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Korg SDD-3000 Pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A classic name revived with modern options.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg SDD-3000 Pedal review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
BUY: Korg SDD-3000 Pedal currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Source Audio Soundblox 2 Orbital Modeller
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Loads of capability and a practical size.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Source Audio Soundblox 2 Orbital Modeller review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
Schecter USA Production Hollywood Classic
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Great build, resonance, playability and rock tones: a 'posh' guitar that would be a fine stage/recording buddy.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter USA Production Hollywood Classic review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 383)
Keeley Luna Overdrive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It will do blues, no problem, but the extra edge, bite and distortion means it can cover more, placing it undoubtedly among the best sounding distorto-drivers we've heard, well, ever.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Keeley Luna Overdrive review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 383)
BUY: Keeley Luna Overdrive currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
Blackstar HT-Modulation
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A cool-sounding mix of modulation and saturation.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar HT-Modulation review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
BUY: Blackstar HT-Modulation currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Line 6 MM4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Line 6 got it right the first time, and the MM4 is an ideal choice if you want instant access to four different effects.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 MM4 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
BUY: Line 6 MM4 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Martin D-15M Burst
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Want a simple, light and resonant, superb-sounding dreadnought for sensible money? This is it!”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin D-15M Burst review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 383)
BUY: Martin D-15M Burst currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
TC Electronic Shaker Mini
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It may be a niche effect, but the Shaker absolutely nails the vibe."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Shaker Mini review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 256)
BUY: TC Electronic Shaker Mini currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Strymon Mobius
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Vintage sounds in a practical package.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Strymon Mobius review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
BUY: Strymon Mobius currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
Farida Freddie Cowan GNA
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you fancy an affordable slice of unusual retro chic, you'd have to search far and wide to find a better option than this."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Farida Freddie Cowan GNA review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 256)
Larrivée OM-3S Silver Oak
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Combining Larrivée's favourite tonewood with his preferred 12-fret neck, is it any surprise this is so good?”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Larrivée OM-3S Silver Oak review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
Martin 000RSGT
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Martin's lowest-cost all-solid 000 performs well, but faces extremely stiff competition at this price.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin 000RSGT review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
BUY: Martin 000RSGT currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Peerless Retromatic 131
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It plays nicely, too and of course, looks great: it's Retromatic!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peerless Retromatic 131 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 256)
Gretsch G5620T-CB Electromatic
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Although hardly cheap, this green meanie is pure class, and we love it."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G5620T-CB Electromatic review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 256)
BUY: Gretsch G5620T-CB Electromatic currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Magnatone Twilighter Stereo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An old-school American/blues amp tour de force with huge tone and some 3D-like effects.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Magnatone Twilighter Stereo review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
Line 6 AMPLIFi FX100
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A useful practice tool that could potentially lend itself to onstage use, too.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 AMPLIFi FX100 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
BUY: Line 6 AMPLIFi FX100 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Z.Vex Vexter Super Seek Trem
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Tremolo taken an awful lot further than your standard box.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Z.Vex Vexter Super Seek Trem review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
BUY: Z.Vex Vexter Super Seek Trem currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Martin DCPA4 Shaded
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Dependable yet pro-quality workhorse electro cutaway dreadnought that's entirely fit for purpose.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin DCPA4 Shaded review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 383)
BUY: Martin DCPA4 Shaded currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Z.Vex Vexter Fuzz Probe
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A brilliantly bonkers marriage of a fuzzbox with a theremin.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Z.Vex Vexter Fuzz Probe review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
BUY: Z.Vex Vexter Fuzz Probe currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Larrivée OM-3 Swamp Ash
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This is an exceptionally beautiful acoustic guitar that nails it in looks, sound, feel and playability.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Larrivée OM-3 Swamp Ash review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
Z.Vex Channel 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It buffers, it boosts, it overdrives and it's tiny.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Z.Vex Channel 2 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
BUY: Z.Vex Channel 2 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
Magnatone Super 59
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Stunning, tons of tone, and very expensive. If you can afford it, don't waste time: check it out now!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Magnatone Super 59 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
Z.Vex Fuzzolo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Powerful fuzz in a cute package that won't take up much pedalboard space.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Z.Vex Fuzzolo review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
BUY: Z.Vex Fuzzolo currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
Washburn HB45
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"There's stiff competition from Epiphone and Hagstrom in this price range, but the Washburn's stage-readiness, convincing tones and smooth looks make it a whole lot of guitar for the money."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Washburn HB45 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 257)
Fender Standard Telecoustic
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“While not an essential electro-acoustic, the Telecoustic is fun, compact and stage-ready and it could be set up with lighter electric strings to be a fine player with archtop-like tonality.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Standard Telecoustic review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
BUY: Fender Standard Telecoustic currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Z.Vex Vexter Super Ringtone
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A rhythmic ring-mod that might find favour with experimentalists.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Z.Vex Vexter Super Ringtone review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
BUY: Z.Vex Vexter Super Ringtone currently available from:
UK: Thomann
TC Electronic Alter Ego X4 Vintage Echo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For vintage delay connoisseurs, the Alter Ego X4 is a dream come true, with emulations of some of the best echoes committed to tape.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Alter Ego X4 Vintage Echo review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
BUY: TC Electronic Alter Ego X4 Vintage Echo currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
Schecter Stealth C-1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"All in all, this is an impressively well-made and great-playing axe at any price - and one you won't want to keep hidden."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Stealth C-1 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 257)
BUY: Schecter Stealth C-1 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Schecter Hellraiser Hybrid C-1 FR
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This well-spec'd, flexible configuration makes for a high-class shred machine"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Hellraiser Hybrid C-1 FR review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 257)
BUY: Schecter Hellraiser Hybrid C-1 FR currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
Xotic EP Booster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A tiny tone transformer to boost your sound.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xotic EP Booster review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 385)
BUY: Xotic EP Booster currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
Xotic SL Drive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A Marshall-like stack housed in a (tiny) box. It's an excellent overdrive - with Marshall flavour in a tiny footprint.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xotic SL Drive review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
BUY: Xotic SL Drive currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
ESP E-II Mystique QM
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A modern tone-machine for contemporary blues, restrained rock, jazzy fusion and much more.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ESP E-II Mystique QM review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 385)
BUY: ESP E-II Mystique QM currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Neo Ventilator II
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A realistic sonic emulation of a rotary speaker with a very practical footswitching setup.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Neo Ventilator II review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
BUY: Neo Ventilator II currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Xotic SP Compressor
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A sonic squeezer that will easily squeeze onto your pedalboard.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xotic SP Compressor review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 384)
BUY: Xotic SP Compressor currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
ESP E-II ST-2 Rosewood
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A great high-end rock guitar. With impressive spec and performance, it's up there with the best.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ESP E-II ST-2 Rosewood review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 385)
BUY: ESP E-II ST-2 Rosewood currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Schecter Blackjack ATX Solo-II
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An impressive spec, value for money and a solid build - it all adds up to a seriously playable rock and metal guitar."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Blackjack ATX Solo-II review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 257)
BUY: Schecter Blackjack ATX Solo-II currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Freshman Songwriter SONGOCRW
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For the money, it's a tidy job, and if your budget is tight, it's worth checking out."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Freshman Songwriter SONGOCRW review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 258)
Vox AC15 Red Limited Edition
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're looking for an amp that typifies the early Brit Invasion sound, then the AC15 is the one - but we're not sure the V-Type is the right speaker for this amp."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox AC15 Red Limited Edition review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 258)
BUY: Vox AC15 Red Limited Edition currently available from:
US: Full Compass
Vintage V100MU Midge Ure Signature Series
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A guitar that's hugely playable, affordable and endearingly eccentric."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vintage V100MU Midge Ure Signature Series review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 258)
Auden Colton Spruce Full Body
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Compelling build quality and spec levels make this a must-try, easy- strumming dread for the money.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Auden Colton Spruce Full Body review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 385)
EWS Little Brute Drive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Dirty it up with a bit of brute force.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EWS Little Brute Drive review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 385)
BUY: EWS Little Brute Drive currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
DLS RotoSIM
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Classy sound coupled with an easy interface.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DLS RotoSIM review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 385)
Vintage V58JD
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The V58JD looks like a house cat, but it's really a complex tiger, a bit like Jerry. Either way, it's a wrench to put down, which is how it should be."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vintage V58JD review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 258)
BBE Soul Vibe
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Characterful modulation pedal with its own take on the genre.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: BBE Soul Vibe review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 385)
BUY: BBE Soul Vibe currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
US: Full Compass
Auden Colton Chester Spruce Cutaway
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The mid-size body and serious spec make this a high-quality all-rounder. Pickers may want wider string spacing.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Auden Colton Chester Spruce Cutaway review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 385)
Vintage Rock Series VRS150
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Still, it's worth checking out, particularly for those players with long-term aspirations of more expensive, similarly named guitars."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vintage Rock Series VRS150 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 258)