Strymon Mobius

The focus with Strymon is on immaculately-modelled emulations of old analogue effects, and its Mobius tackles a wide range of modulation effects from the last five decades, but offers them with extended versatility.

There are loads of editing possibilities from a nicely laid-out set of knobs that lend themselves to quick onstage tweaks.

Variations on 12 different effects are stored in 200 presets, with instant access to two presets in a bank via a pair of footswitches, the third footswitch providing tap tempo, while banks are changed by pressing two footswitches at once.

With a more accessible user interface, the Mobius is a class act that gives the ModFactor a run for its money.