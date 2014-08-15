Z.Vex Fuzzolo review

Powerful fuzz in a cute package that won't take up much pedalboard space.

The Fuzzolo is another addition to Z.Vex's California Mini pedal range, and like the rest of the series it has no battery power, just a socket for an adaptor.

"Derived in part from Z.Vex's Mastotron and Woolly Mammoth, the Fuzzolo offers silicon transistor-based fuzz"

The inputs and outputs are also offset against each other, allowing for a really slim body at about 44mm across.

Derived in part from Z.Vex's Mastotron and Woolly Mammoth, the Fuzzolo offers silicon transistor-based fuzz controlled by two knobs: one for volume and the other setting the pulse width with a range that goes from a square wave to a narrow/wide pulse shape.

With the pulse width knob at minimum, the Fuzzolo offers a thick ripping fuzz with lot of bottom end. The volume knob doesn't increase the fuzziness as such, but offers plenty of boost.

Then, as you turn the pulse width knob up, the fuzz gets more broken up and spluttery until it gets into full-on barely controllable sonic chaos.