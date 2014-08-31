Vintage Rock Series VRS150 review

Still, it's worth checking out, particularly for those players with long-term aspirations of more expensive, similarly named guitars.

The Vintage rock Series VRS150 is a 24-fret double-cutaway electric, a budget option for those who secretly covet a 24-fret custom from a certain US manufacturer but baulk at the four-figure price tag and MoP fretboard aviary.

The VRS150 invites you to make your own mark, and like its siblings, it's a versatile electric that offers a lot of tone and playability at a competitive price.

"The double-cutaway body is carved from mahogany, capped with a flame-maple veneer"

The double-cutaway body is carved from mahogany, capped with a flame-maple veneer. It has a set maple neck with a profile that's reminiscent of the recently reviewed Vintage V100MU but a little flatter, and thanks to its super-stable Wilkinson Compensating GBT vibrato unit and E-Z-Lok tuners, it's another dependable electric from Vintage.

The bridge humbucker has plenty of punchy midrange and is dynamic enough to handle subtle cleans and hard, driving rock alike.

It's just how we like it: raucous at the bridge, creamy at the neck - well, it's not quite that hot at the bridge, but the neck pickup has a reassuring, abundantly thick, high-calorie tone.

It plays fast but, for some, the neck would benefit from more girth to seat your fretting hand for long sessions.