Z.Vex Vexter Super Ringtone review

If you think ring modulation is weird, how does a 16-step sequencer of ring modulators grab you? Z.Vex's Super Ringtone offers similar functionality to the recently-reviewed Super Seek Trem.

"It's hard to find your way at first, but there are sounds to be found here that will work nicely in a musical context"

There are various ways to set the speed of the sequence and to adjust the glissando between steps. From basic conventional ring modulation, the sound here can take you on a very strange journey indeed, with a lot of weird stuff superimposed over your playing.

There's so much tweakability, it's hard to find your way at first, but there are sounds to be found here that will work nicely in a musical context - you can get some cool and quirky grooves going just from hitting one chord, for instance.

An internal trim pot lets you change the ratio of the dry guitar to effect if you want more subtlety - perhaps adding some subliminal shading to your tone.

This isn't going to be everyone's cup of tea but it makes a powerful statement and could keep you pleasantly occupied for hours.