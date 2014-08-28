EWS Little Brute Drive review

Dirty it up with a bit of brute force.

Following on from EWS's larger Brute Drive, the mini pedal-sized Little Brute Drive is a single-knob overdrive and distortion pedal, but has a pair of set-and-forget internal trimmers that allow you to set its output level and amount of treble content.

"You'll start with a low-level crunch, through to a nice rich full-on overdrive/distortion that's up there with the best"

These offer quite a lot of variation and include a massive amount of raucous top end should you fancy it.

For our own preference, a couple of quick tweaks tamed that top end and set the output volume for a not-quite-clean boost at mimimum level of the gain knob.

Turn up that gain knob and you'll start with a low-level crunch, through to a nice rich full-on overdrive/distortion that's up there with the best, taking a clean amp into overdriven territory or pushing an already driven amp that extra mile.

This pedal really can be a little brute if you set the treble trimmer for some aggressive distortion tones, but find the sweet spot and it can also be a fine transparent booster/extra channel.