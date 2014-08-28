DLS RotoSIM review

The DLS RotoSIM features a charmingly uncluttered user interface, sporting easy-to-understand controls.

"There's plenty more variation to be had if you fancy a tinker around inside the chassis"

A bypass switch turns the effect on, while a second footswitch toggles between slow and fast speeds that are set with a knob each.

A ramp knob sets how quickly the speed changes. Separate knobs adjust the top and bass rotor levels, and an authentically- voiced overdrive - with the level controlled by a single knob - can be brought in with a mini-toggle switch.

There's also plenty more variation to be had if you fancy a tinker around inside the chassis, with no less than seven more adjustments available.

All in all, cool sound and smooth operation from a great US boutique pedal.