Schecter Hellraiser Hybrid C-1 FR

The idea behind the Hellraiser Hybrid is to combine the best features of two of Schecter's most popular models: the Hellraiser and Blackjack SLS.

So, you get the Hellraiser's quilted maple top combined with the Blackjack SLS's super-slim neck and compound radius, plus a host of snazzy new features, including EMG 57/66 pickups with brushed black Metal Works covers.

"This is a classy guitar to play, too; besides the smooth Floyd Rose functionality, the neck is very comfortable"

The guitar's carbon-fibre binding has a snakeskin-like appearance, while the finish it surrounds is stunning. It continues up the back of the satin-finished neck and the construction is hard to fault.

We have the Floyd Rose-equipped model, which adds an extra £110 to the non-FR's £849 price tag, plus a few extra pounds to the weight - its mahogany body is slim, but could be enough to cause discomfort at marathon gigs.

This is a classy guitar to play, too; besides the smooth Floyd Rose functionality, the neck is very comfortable, and although our review model's action wasn't the lowest we've seen from Schecter, it still offered ample opportunity for wails, pinches and gargles, and coped admirably with chords at the lower end of the fingerboard, too.

The EMG 'buckers have huge distorted power courtesy of their massive output, and serviceable clean tones. However, two volume controls allow you to set up a preset lower volume for one pickup if you need less aggressive sounds.