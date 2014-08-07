Line 6 MM4 review

Four on the floor at all times.

Line 6's MM4 Modulation Modeler launched way back in 2000, alongside its much-loved green delay sibling, the DL4, and the less popular DM4 and FM4. And while the MM4 might have been around for a while now, it's still got the goods.

A digital modelling pedal, the MM4 offers a whole range of different modulation effects, based on some vintage classics, but its real strength is the fact that with four assignable footswitches you can have four effects ready for use at any time.

It's easy to use, too: simply dial in the sound with five large knobs and hold down a footswitch to store it.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Line 6 got it right the first time, and the MM4 is an ideal choice if you want instant access to four different effects.