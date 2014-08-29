More

BBE Soul Vibe review

Soulful simplicity from this rotary pedal

  • £117
  • €137
  • $185

The Soul Vibe is super easy to use, with just speed and intensity controls to take a tweaking

Our Verdict

Characterful modulation pedal with its own take on the genre.

Pros

  • Good value. Ease of operation.

Cons

  • Lacks the detail of some pedals.

While BBE designates the Soul Vibe as a rotary speaker simulator, its name might suggest that it's more of a Uni-Vibe-style pedal.

"What you get with the Soul Vibe is simplicity of operation"

The boundaries are blurred anyway, as the original Uni-Vibe was in fact designed as a rotary speaker simulator but delivered its own idiosyncratic signature throb.

What you get with the Soul Vibe is simplicity of operation, with just speed and intensity controls and a sound that offers a flavour, rather than all the detail, of the rotary sound, but which certainly has its own merits.

It's mono-only, without the edit-ability of the others, but it offers a familiar modulation effect at an affordable price.