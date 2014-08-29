BBE Soul Vibe review

Characterful modulation pedal with its own take on the genre.

While BBE designates the Soul Vibe as a rotary speaker simulator, its name might suggest that it's more of a Uni-Vibe-style pedal.

The boundaries are blurred anyway, as the original Uni-Vibe was in fact designed as a rotary speaker simulator but delivered its own idiosyncratic signature throb.

What you get with the Soul Vibe is simplicity of operation, with just speed and intensity controls and a sound that offers a flavour, rather than all the detail, of the rotary sound, but which certainly has its own merits.

It's mono-only, without the edit-ability of the others, but it offers a familiar modulation effect at an affordable price.