New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2013)

Every month MusicRadar's prestigious sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music publish the best independent gear reviews around.

Here we've collected all of the reviews of guitars, amps, pedals, recorders and interfaces to have featured on the pages of Total Guitar and Guitarist.

All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 365 and 366, Total Guitar issue 238, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"There are a lot of people out there looking for an overdrive that isn't as mid-heavy as a Tube Screamer, not as ubiquitous as a Boss Blues Driver, more versatile than both and slightly 'boutique' to boot. Fulltone's OCD ticks that box, and we'd say the Gigs Boson does, too."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Free The Tone Gigs Boson Overdrive review

(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 365)