New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2013)
Free The Tone Gigs Boson Overdrive
Every month MusicRadar's prestigious sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music publish the best independent gear reviews around.
Here we've collected all of the reviews of guitars, amps, pedals, recorders and interfaces to have featured on the pages of Total Guitar and Guitarist.
All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 365 and 366, Total Guitar issue 238, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
"There are a lot of people out there looking for an overdrive that isn't as mid-heavy as a Tube Screamer, not as ubiquitous as a Boss Blues Driver, more versatile than both and slightly 'boutique' to boot. Fulltone's OCD ticks that box, and we'd say the Gigs Boson does, too."
4 out of 5
Free The Tone Iron Forest Distortion IF-1D
"For those about to rock, the Iron Forest awaits you."
4 out of 5
Larrivée OM-02E
"Built to a price it may be, but this is a very serious, characterful electro that proves way more versatile than its wide-spaced fingerstyle design suggests."
4.5 out of 5
TC Electronic Ditto Looper
"Not without certain compromises, this is a simple, great-sounding and well-conceived looper that'd be ideal to get you started."
4 out of 5
Mesa/Boogie Tone-Burst
"A superb booster pedal by absolutely any measure."
4 out of 5
Orange VT1000 Valve Tester
"For pro players and all serious musical instrument retailers, it's a no-brainer. If you're serious about your tone (and if you can afford it), the VT1000 is an absolute must."
4 out of 5
Mesa/Boogie Grid Slammer
"Great for pushing a valve amp, just don't expect loads of gain."
4 out of 5
Gibson Les Paul '70s Tribute
"A bit rough and ready it may be, but for more aggressive rock players this has 'gig me hard' written all over it."
4 out of 5
Mesa/Boogie Flux-Drive
"A step up from the Grid Slammer, it's best in front of a singing valve amp."
4 out of 5
Mission Engineering Rewah Pro
"A classy, top-drawer traditional wah that lets you dial in the exact response of your choice."
4 out of 5
Mesa/Boogie Throttle Box
"Does far more than metal - a must-play pedal."
4.5 out of 5
PRS SE Bernie Marsden 53/10 Ltd
"The standard SE Bernie Marsden is a cracking guitar - this ups the audio quality, and here's hoping we see more limited runs like this."
4.5 out of 5
Fender American Standard Jazz Bass
"Overall, it's a spectacular job. If you like Jazz basses, you must try one."
4.5 out of 5
Hayden MoFo 30
"A superb new head from Hayden that looks set to find a lot of fans."
4 out of 5
Korg TMR-50
"While the performance is fine, the TMR-50 offers nothing that you don't already have a smartphone app for - and charges significantly more for the privilege."
2.5 out of 5
Hayden Mini MoFo
"There's very little to grumble about and for grab- and-go use this head is excellent."
4.5 out of 5
Hoovi H1 Deeflexx sound deflectors
"In the right place, the Deeflexx can make a considerable contribution to improving your tone."
4 out of 5
Hayden Lil' MoFo 2
"It's been a long time coming, but on this evidence Hayden looks set to hit the bullseye with this new MoFo range. Plug in soon."
4 out of 5
Rickenbacker 4004CII Cheyenne Bass
"This not only looks good, it also sounds great! Do try one if you can - it could change your bass-playing life."
4.5 out of 5
Zoom MS-100BT MultiStomp
"The most practical, cost-effective way to expand your pedalboard by adding a single pedal."
4.5 out of 5
Vox amPhones
"Privacy and mobility when practising, and a quality set of uniquely styled headphones, too."
3.5 out of 5
Mooer Little Monster AC
"It's not the most versatile amp in the world, but the Little Monster is so good at what it does do that we love it anyway."
4 out of 5
Fender Chris Shiflett Telecaster Deluxe
"Like the best signature models, Shiflett's Tele is mindful of the artist's foibles - in Shiflett's case, a fondness for country and punk - while boasting a real-world practicality that anyone can dig, at a price that's within reach for many."
5 out of 5
Blackstar ID:260TVP
"Give the ID Series a spin with an open mind and you might not think you need those hot glass bottles after all..."
5 out of 5
Fret-King Black Label Super-Hybrid
"It appears simple, but the Super-Hybrid is a highly flexible guitar, designed with players in mind and put together with panache."
4 out of 5
IK Multimedia Amplitube Jimi Hendrix for iPad
"Quibbles with the clarity of higher-gain tones aside, AmpliTube Hendrix provides a solid selection of usable, Hendrix-inspired tones on a device smaller than a printed magazine. And that's an enticing prospect, no matter how you look at it."
4 out of 5
Marshall SL5 Slash signature amp
"This is a truly superb little amp, and for all-out rawk, it's the ultimate practice tool."
4 out of 5
Dr Green The Hairy Tongue
"A traditional Brit fuzz box. Nice."
4 out of 5
Bogner Ecstasy Red
"Reinhold Bogner is clearly just as adept at getting phenomenal tone from solid-state circuits or valves: the Ecstasy Red pedal rates among the very best in its class."
4.5 out of 5
Sigma SDM-15
"This guitar has it all: classic looks, quality build, excellent playability, evocative sounds acoustically and plugged in, and an ultra-keen price. What's not to like?"
4.5 out of 5
SubZero Tube-H50R Valve Stack
"If you're looking for retro-vibed stack and don't want to part with too much cash, SubZero's offering is well worth a look."
4 out of 5
SubZero 60W Acoustic Guitar Amp
"SubZero's 60-watter is an ideal combo for the acoustic player who wants total control over their sound, whatever the gigging scenario."
4 out of 5
Gear4Music Electric RS-40 Bass Guitar
"This bass is good enough to get you gigging and should suit seasoned players on a budget, too."
4 out of 5
Schecter Diamond Series PT F-4 Phantom
"Clearly a derivative design, but the F-4 Phantom offers a solid slab of tonal armoury, and is one seriously versatile guitar."
4 out of 5
Dr Green The Waiting Room
"An easily dialled-in analogue-style delay."
4 out of 5
Jackson JS32T Dinky
"The JS32T is not the most versatile guitar in the world, but the right kind of player will find a lot to get their teeth into here, and without breaking the bank, either."
4 out of 5
SubZero 25W Acoustic Guitar Amp
"Its excellent performance and great price make the SubZero 25W Acoustic Guitar Amp with Chorus a hot deal."
4 out of 5
Hiwatt T40 2x12 combo
"Worth checking out if you're looking for an alternative mid-priced Brit sound."
4 out of 5
Electro-Harmonix Deluxe Bass Big Muff Pi
"On many pedals the distorted sound is pretty much universal, but with this Deluxe Muff, everything has been included to allow you to bring your own tonal personality into your distorted sound. A huge leap forward."
4 out of 5
Dr Green The Cubicle
"Try out this pedal if your amp hasn't got spring reverb, but you'd like some."
4 out of 5
Bogner Ecstasy Blue
"An amazing pedal from one of the greatest amp designers in the world – not to be missed!"
4.5 out of 5
Z.Vex Vexter Wah Probe
"The Wah Probe is an innovative approach to an old favourite, and you simply have to try it."
4 out of 5
Dr Green The Black Death
"While distortion pedals all do the same thing, they each have their own voice, and no two guitarists will probably ever agree which is the best. However, The Black Death has a tone that will surely appeal to plenty."
4.5 out of 5
Godin Montreal Premiere
"More often than not, Godin creates trends rather than follows them. Here is a case in point: a new spin on the centre-blocked semi that looks old-school, but sounds more contemporary."
4.5 out of 5
Schecter Diamond Series Ultra B-17 Bombshell
"The Ultra B-17 Bombshell is a modern- retro metal machine with slamming tones and individual looks."
4.5 out of 5
DigiTech JamMan Solo XT
"DigiTech transforms its most compact looper into a more powerful machine with more creative possibilities."
4.5 out of 5
Schecter Synyster Gates Custom-S
"For just over a grand, Schecter is delivering an immensely shreddable pro-quality guitar."
4 out of 5
Mimesis Kudos Blend System
"A thoroughly professional solution for amplifying your acoustic - especially if you don't like that piezo sound."
4.5 out of 5
Hiwatt T10 1x10 combo
"It's maybe not quite the vintage Brit tonal experience the cab styling and brand might suggest, but great for a lot of young bands looking for credible alternatives to the more common names."
3.5 out of 5
