Dr Green The Waiting Room review

One endearing thing about Dr Green pedals (built in the UK by amp-maker Hayden) is their simplicity, with minimal switching and knobbage. We might be used to delay pedals with a range of types, but sometimes you need just one good sound.

"The Waiting Room's sound is akin to the analogue delays of old"

The Waiting Room is a single-sound delay with controls for the delay volume, delay time and repeats, with a max delay time of up to half a second (500ms).

Sounds

While digital at its heart, the Waiting Room's sound is more akin to the analogue delays of old, with successive repeats having a bit of an edge to them - degrading rather than staying pristine, and blending well into your signal.