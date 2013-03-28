Dr Green The Black Death review

While distortion pedals all do the same thing, they each have their own voice, and no two guitarists will probably ever agree which is the best. However, The Black Death has a tone that will surely appeal to plenty.

One more addition to Hayden Amp's new UK-built Dr Green pedal range, the Black Death is a distortion pedal like no other.

"What you get with this pedal is distortion that sits very naturally in front of an amp"

The rat on the front might bring a certain US distortion pedal to mind, but the Black Death, like the rest of the range, is no clone of an existing pedal.

Sounds

What you get with this pedal is distortion that sits very naturally in front of an amp, ranging from a fairly mild overdrive all the way towards the sound of a cranked rock stack. All this is delivered via a tone control covering a sensible frequency range with no nasty surprises.