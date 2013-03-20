Dr Green The Hairy Tongue

A new line of stompboxes from amp maker Hayden, Dr Green pedals are hand-built in the UK with an extremely robust steel construction.

Idiosyncratically, their connections (input left, output right) are out of kilter with most current designs, but their close positioning means any lead crossing is kept to a minimum. The Hairy Tongue is a vintage fuzz pedal - a classic two-knob design based around a set of silicon transistors.

Sounds

There's a range of sounds available here. Volume knob up and minimum fuzz brings in a nice dirty boost, but advancing the fuzz knob gradually brings in thick, fat fuzzy goodness with a natural voicing not unlike a good Fuzz Face.