Z.Vex Vexter Wah Probe review

The Wah Probe is an innovative approach to an old favourite, and you simply have to try it.

It's long been part of effects genius Zachary Vex's wacky catalogue, but now, with the cut-price Vexter series, the Wah Probe is available to those of us with smaller pockets but no less zany mindsets.

"For the uninitiated, the Wah Probe is a foot-adjustable wah - but not in the way you might think"

For the uninitiated, the Wah Probe is a foot-adjustable wah - but not in the way you might think. Rather than a treadle rocker, the Probe uses a theremin-esque sensor, like the ones used in retro sci-fi flicks, but aimed at guitarists.

That's not to say you can't get some more out-there tones, though. This latest model features a range control, which gives you, well, a range of wah tones, from traditional wacka-wackas through to exaggerated synth sweeps. These sounds can be tamed or enhanced by level and mix knobs, which also control Vex's built-in Super Hard-On boost circuit.

In use, it's a lot of fun. The pedal's sensitivity allows rapid-fire wah effects that you couldn't get out of a traditional model.

In fact, the only drawback of the sensor is that, without any hardware to rest your foot on, it could lead to cramp. So, if you fancy cocked wah sounds, you'd best get your calves in shape, because holding your foot in one position for a whole song ain't easy.