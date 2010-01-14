It's Day One and the 2010 NAMM Show has just opened its doors to an international pack of gear-hungry musicians, journalists and industry raconteurs, desperately clambering to see, tweak and thrash the hell out of the new musical instruments that will shape the way we make and play music for the next year. Among them, MusicRadar's intrepid reporters.
Armed with laptops, cameras and dark glasses, we'll be reporting live from the show floor. Scroll down for our suitably impressive day one highlights. Much, much more to come...
NAMM 2010: Day One highlights
Gibson unveils Slash 2010 Appetite Les Paul
Slash's Appetite For Destruction axe previewed
Korg Kaossilator Pro unveiled
New version is more powerful and flexible
In pictures: Mapex's redesigned Black Panther snare range
14 brand new drums and spec revealed
Vox announces new electric guitars
New Virage-derived solidbody and semi designs
IK Multimedia presents AmpliTube 3
Update features 160+ pieces of gear
Akai APC20 Ableton Live controller announced
It's like half an APC40...
Fender introduces new G-DEC 3 amps
New generation combos feature artist presets and loops
PRS launches high-spec new SE guitar
A model for metal fans?
Blackstar set to launch HT-Venue series
See the HT-60 in action here!
Pearl previews e-Pro Live electronic drum kit
Exact look and size of a real acoustic setup
Cakewalk showcases Mobile Studio Canvas
Roland SD-50 sound module and audio interface in one
Paiste and Alex Van Halen announce Big Ride
Van Halen drummer's 2002 Series 24" cymbal
Peavey introduces HP Single Cut Series guitars
Classic tones and style combine with modern playability
Roland unveils TD-12KX V-Drums kit
New electronic set-up announced
Zakk Wylde launches Marshall JMD:1 amps
Zakk tears it up at the Marshall party
IK Multimedia introduces StealthBoard controller
Foot control for AmpliTube users
Ableton/Serato collaboration in video
A preview clip of their new technology
Vox announces new AC Custom range
Most versatile AC30 and AC15 ever?
Korg Sound on Sound recorder offers "unlimited tracks"
Overdub as many times as you like
Roland unveils Octapad SPD-30 digital percussion pad
New eight-padded portable instrument