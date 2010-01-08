NAMM 2010: PRS launches high-spec new SE guitar

PRESS RELEASE: Paul Reed Smith Guitars has unveiled an exciting addition to its popular SE range for 2010, sporting an array of features never before seen on a production PRS model.

The new SE Torero is a metal-oriented thoroughbred, built around a maple-topped mahogany body with stunning flame finish.

Delivering the fire-breathing goods that metalheads require are a pair of active EMG 81 and 85 humbuckers, while an authentic Floyd Rose 1000 Series trem provides tuning stability and buttery smooth action.

Continuing the list of unusual-for-PRS features on the Torero is a three-piece maple thru-neck (25 ½" scale) shaped with PRS's wide-thin carve and finished with ebony fingerboard and jumbo frets.

The neck, headstock and body are all treated to edge binding, making the Torero one of the most arresting SEs ever.

The Torero carries a recommended UK retail price of £899, including SE gigbag.

