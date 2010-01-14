NAMM 2010: Korg Kaossilator Pro unveiled

PRESS RELEASE: Announcing the KAOSSILATOR PRO - a powered-up version of the palm-sized KAOSSILATOR, reborn as a powerful track-making tool and loaded with live performance power.

As a trailblazer among the "instrumental gadgets" that allowed anyone to easily create melodies and phrases, the KAOSSILATOR gained a strong and dedicated user base, even among those without any performing experience. Today, the KAOSSILATOR continues to be enormously popular. Retaining these revolutionary features - while adding a wide variety of new ones as well - the KAOSSILATOR is now reborn as the new KAOSSILATOR PRO. With 200 sound programs, a new Electribe-inspired gate arpeggiator, and four loop recording banks that can even record external audio sources, the KAOSSILATOR PRO is packed with features that make it ideal for live performance. In addition, USB connectivity with your computer and SD card memory storage allow the KAOSSILATOR PRO to be used not just for improvised performances, but also as a superbly intuitive, track-making music production tool.

Intuitive X-Y touchpad lets you perform complex phrases with one finger

Using touchpad is highly intuitive - simply rub, stroke, or tap it to instantly create gestures that were difficult to produce on synthesizers of the past. Horizontal motions control the pitch, while the vertical axis can control tone parameters such as cutoff, feedback, or modulation depth. This makes it easy for anyone to create entirely original sounds and musical phrases.

Two hundred exciting sound programs covering synths, drums, and acoustic instruments

The Korg synthesizer technology acclaimed by top musicians around the world has been carefully distilled into the KAOSSILATOR PRO. The versatile array of pro-level sounds covers all styles of dance music including techno, house, breaks, hip hop, R&B, reggae, and electro. There are also numerous acoustic instruments such as piano, trumpet, and guitar, providing a further boost to your expressive resources. You can assign your favorite programs to the eight Program Memory buttons for instant recall, ensuring that your live performances will be smooth.

Extensively enhanced drum sounds

Rhythm can be the most important element when creating a phrase. In addition to the modeling synthesis borrowed from the original KAOSSILATOR, the KAOSSILATOR PRO provides a new PCM sound generator as well, allowing even more realistic drum sounds. There are twenty different one-shot sounds for kick, snare, and hi-hat etc., as well as twenty-five rhythm loop patterns that will be immediately useful in dance music styles.

Vocoder programs for creative audio effects

The KAOSSILATOR PRO features a mic input jack and fifteen types of vocoder programs, making it easy to achieve unique sound effects, create robot voices and unique more.

Thirty-one scales for musical expressiveness

The thirty-one types cover a range from chromatic scales to major, minor, blues and beyond. By specifying a scale and key, you can use a single finger to play perfect melodies and phrases that would be difficult to play even on a keyboard. There are also special scales such as Spanish, Ryukyu, and Raga, letting you play phrases that have a distinctive atmosphere. Another boost in expressive power is provided by the new Note Range function, which lets you specify the range of pitches available on the touchpad.

Gate Arpeggiator provides tightly sync'ed grooves

Inspired by the EMX-1 and ESX-1 Electribes, the new Gate Arpeggiator allows you to play a pattern of sounds that are always in sync with the tempo, generating phrases that defy imagination. The KAOSSILATOR PRO's slider can control the gate time or gate speed, allowing even more complex phrases to be produced. Tempos can be set manually, or on the fly using the Tap Tempo function.

Loop Recording with unlimited overdubbing

Loop Recording can be set for up to four measures /16 beats. Your KAOSSILATOR PRO musical performances can be recorded into one of the Loop Recorder Banks. By adding (overdubbing) additional sounds one at a time, you can create amazing loop phrases by repeating the cycle of selecting a sound, playing a phrase, and recording the sound over and over again.

Four Loop Recording Banks allow DJ-style performances

The KAOSSILATOR PRO provides four Loop Recording Banks. These banks can be combined for virtually infinite performance possibilities. Each of the four loop banks can be muted or un-muted, its volume adjusted, and its loop length changed, making live performance easy for anyone. An unneeded loop can be erased during playback, and a new one recorded, so there's no need to stop the performance.

Loop Recording using an external source

The KAOSSILATOR PRO provides line inputs and a mic input, allowing loop recording using an external audio source. This makes it easy to add a rap, vocal, or audio from an external device to any loop phrase created on the KAOSSILATOR PRO.

USB MIDI provides versatility and compatibility

The KAOSSILATOR PRO offers standard MIDI IN/OUT connectors. I addition, the USB connector lets you use your computer to back up the loop recording data, and use the KAOSSILATOR PRO to control your software applications or an external MIDI device. The KAOSSILATOR PRO can send or receive MIDI clock.

Convenient SD Card* data storage

The KAOSSILATOR PRO provides an SD card slot for storing loop data and user settings such as program memories. Favorite phrases can be saved to build up a collection of loop data that will inspire your musical arrangements. SD Card storage also allows you to create the same show with the same loops, night after night. You can also swap loops with other KAOSSILATOR PRO users, or use your data in multiple units.

* not compatible with SDHC cards and SDXC cards.

Dedicated Editor / Librarian Software

KAOSSILATOR PRO Editor is a dedicated software program for managing your recorded loop data, as well as MIDI assignment editor functionality that lets you transform the KAOSSILATOR PRO into a powerful MIDI controller that's set up just the way you want. KAOSSILATOR PRO Editor can be downloaded free of charge from the Korg website.

* Runs on Microsoft Windows XP (SP3 or later) / Vista (SP2 or later) / 7,

and on Mac OS X 10.4 or later.

PRICE: £355 SSP inc VAT (Tentative Price)

AVAILABLE: March 2010

Main features

- KAOSS X-Y touchpad offers intuitive, realtime control

- 200 sounds covering modern synth sounds such as lead and bass, and diverse acoustic sounds from piano to trumpet and beyond

- PCM samples provide dramatic one-shot drum hits and complex percussion patterns

- Vocoder programs deliver scintillating vocal effects

- Access up to eight of your favorite sounds instantly using the assignable Program Memory buttons

- Loop Recording can layer both internal Program sounds and external audio overdubs

- Four Loop Record Banks each allow up to four measures of loop recording, with easy muting that allows expressive realtime looping, layering and DJ-Style re-mixing - ideal for live performance.

- Gate Arpeggiator repeatedly triggers sounds in sync with the tempo. The slider controls either the gate time or gate speed.

- Choose a key and select one of 31 musical scales to easily create musical phrases. Limit the X-Y pad's note range for even more control

- Loop data, user settings and Program Memories can be stored on SD card

- Dedicated software lets you manage loop data, MIDI assignments, and user settings from your computer

- Performs double-duty as a MIDI controller for external equipment or software applications

