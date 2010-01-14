NAMM 2010: Cakewalk showcases Mobile Studio Canvas

PRESS RELEASE: Cakewalk, the world's leading developer of powerful and easy to use products for music creation and recording, announces the new Mobile Studio Canvas.

The Mobile Studio Canvas for Mac, PC, and standalone performance is the first such product in the Cakewalk hardware family. Capable of producing over 1,000 sounds, the Mobile Studio Canvas includes the Roland SD-50 Sound Module, redesigned GM (General MIDI) 2 and Roland's Solo Tones sounds. The unit's USB memory drive can playback MP3, WAV, AIFF, and MIDI files without a computer. It is also a 2-in/2-out audio interface as well as a 1x1 MIDI interface, and ships with SONAR 8.5 LE recording software for use with a computer (for Windows only).

The Mobile Studio Canvas is ideal for a wide range of users, including musicians looking for a great, general purpose sound source, karaoke and bar DJs, hobbyists and non-musicians who need portable MP3 and SMF playback, and any musician who needs instrument accompaniment for live sets.

Main features

- Compact, portable USB Bus powered Audio & MIDI solution, perfect for laptop and mobile use

- Up to 128 voice polyphony

- 1,125 total sounds, including GM2, GS and three of Roland's hyper-realistic Solo Tones, including Shakuhachi, Violin, and Trombone, as well as 32 drum sets great for a variety of styles

- 2-in/2-out, 24-bit/44.1 kHz audio interface with XLR/¼" inputs/Phantom Power/Hi-Z input, 1 x 1 MIDI interface, and V-Link support

- Built-in hardware DSP FX for Reverb, Chorus, and Mastering

- USB port for quick playback of MP3/WAV/AIFF/SMF (MIDI) files from a USB memory drive

- Enhanced Transport Controls for file playback including the ability to change keys, tempos, A/B Loop, Repeat, Center Cancel (for Karaoke) and more

- Powered by AC adapter, USB bus power, or batteries (6 x AA)

- Compatible with Mac and Windows computers

- Includes SONAR 8.5 LE recording software (Windows only)

- Play List editor for Mac and Windows

"The Mobile Studio Canvas represents a new high watermark in Cakewalk's continued efforts to bring leading-edge, 'functional' hardware to our customers," said Michael Hoover, Cakewalk's executive vice president of products. "It's a perfect fit for a wide variety of music producers and consumers alike."

Availability

The Mobile Studio Canvas will be available at select music and sound retailers worldwide in late April, 2010. For more information on Cakewalk's complete line of USB MIDI controllers and keyboard products, interfaces, studio hardware, and more, please visit http://www.cakewalk.com/hardware. Local prices may vary, please check with your local Cakewalk distributor, or your local retailer for more details.

For more information, visit http://www.cakewalk.com/hardware

Information taken from official press release

