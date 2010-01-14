NAMM 2010: Roland unveils Octapad SPD-30 digital percussion pad

Image 1 of 2 Roland Octapad SPD-30 Roland Octapad SPD-30 Image 2 of 2 Roland Octapad SPD-30

PRESS RELEASE: Roland announces the Octapad SPD-30 digital percussion pad. Featuring eight trigger pads, built-in sounds, multi-effects, and external trigger inputs, the Octapad SPD-30 is the perfect portable electronic percussion instrument for any playing application.

Using the latest trigger technology from Roland's industry-leading V-Drums, the pads on the Octapad SPD-30 feature an extremely natural and responsive playing feel. The eight separate trigger surfaces provide superior dynamic response and trigger consistency over the whole surface of the pad, as well as the elimination of crosstalk.

The Octapad SPD-30 includes 50 kits and hundreds of cutting-edge drum and percussion sounds. Powerful onboard effects include 30 types of multi-effects that can be used on individual kits, and Ambience with an Equalizer and Limiter which can be applied to the overall Octapad SPD-30 sound.

The Phrase Loop recording feature allows the player to loop record sounds in real time, and then overdub additional parts or sounds. With the ability to record three parts per phrase, Phrase Loop is a powerful creative tool for live performance and recording.

With its large backlit LCD and intuitive interface, navigating menus and editing parameters on the Octapad SPD-30 is extremely easy. The pads also feature illuminated LEDs, helpful for performing in low-light settings.

The external trigger/control inputs allow players to connect additional pads, and a hi-hat controller to create a powerful yet portable mini-electronic kit. The Octapad SPD-30 is also compatible with Roland RT-Series acoustic drum triggers, creating additional options for drummers who want to add electronics to their acoustic drum set.

In addition, the Octapad SPD-30 has USB connectivity for data backup and MIDI allowing players to expand their recording capabilities with personal computers. Standard MIDI connections are also included, allowing connection to external sound modules, samplers and other MIDI devices.

