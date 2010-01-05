NAMM 2010: Fender introduces new G-DEC 3 amps

PRESS RELEASE: Fender introduces the next step in the ongoing evolution of its acclaimed and highly successful G-DEC (Guitar Digital Entertainment Center) amp series, the G-DEC 3.

Available in 30-watt and 15-watt versions, the G-DEC 3 series takes an exciting leap forward in technology and content in that the world's top artists and session aces created many of its 100 presets and audio performance loops - delivering genre-accurate, non-generic audio.

Further, both amps can be connected to your computer by USB to engage the exclusive Fender FUSE software interface, which lets you customize your G-DEC 3. Fender FUSE is the key to creating, connecting and configuring with your G-DEC 3 by downloading and uploading backing tracks; editing, storing and deep-editing the performance parameters of both amps, and swapping files with other members of the worldwide Fender FUSE community.

Included in the 30-watt G-DEC 3 Thirty and 15-watt G-DEC 3 Fifteen are presets and performance loops by a diverse wealth of rock, blues, metal and country artists including Eric Johnson, Charlie Benante and Frank Bello of Anthrax, Def Leppard's Phil Collen, Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman, Brad Paisley, Dweezil Zappa, Jim "Rev. Horton Heat" Heath, Keith Urban, Hatebreed, Nils Lofgren, Gary Hoey, Crooked X, bassist Tony Franklin, Strung Out and many others.

These great names, however, aren't the only reason that both new G-DEC 3 amps are amazing for rehearsing and recording. With so many loops available in so many styles, and much like many media players, G-DEC 3 amps can be customized to be all-metal, all-blues, all-country, etc - whatever you want.

Both offer digital amp and effects models that let you create your own arsenal of guitar tones suited to every style of playing, onboard mp3 and wav file storage and playback, and a multi-function SD card slot for unlimited storage of presets and audio content. Presets and onboard backing tracks can easily be mixed and matched for exciting solo jam sessions in many musical styles.

"This is really a unique project," said Shane Nicholas, senior marketing manager for Fender guitar amps. "Because we have metal guys like Anthrax playing the metal rhythm section stuff; we have blues guys doing the blues backing tracks and the blues presets; country guys and actual R&B legends doing tracks.

"So it has a very authentic feel and sound, unlike things that are done strictly in the lab under a microscope. Add in the incredible potential of Fender FUSE, and you have what we believe is the finest practice amp in the world, connected to the world."

The new G-DEC 3 amplifiers will be in stores worldwide in April 2010.

G-DEC 3 Thirty Features:

Onboard artist presets and performance loops

MP3 and wav file storage/playback

10" Fender Special Design speaker and high-frequency tweeter

100 factory and user presets with digital amp modeling and DSP effects

USB connection for user programming and audio recording output (USB cable included)

SD card slot for unlimited storage of presets and audio content

Onboard phrase sampler with overdub and export functions

Onboard chromatic tuner

Stereo line outputs for performance and recording

Fender FUSE software application

Ableton Live Lite 8 Fender Edition studio-quality recording software (compatible with G-DEC 3 USB recording output)

AmpliTube Fender LE amp modeling software

G-DEC 3 Fifteen Features:

Onboard artist presets and performance loops

MP3 and wav file storage/playback

8" Fender Special Design speaker

100 factory and user presets with digital amp modeling and DSP effects

USB connection for user programming and audio recording output (USB cable included)

SD card slot for unlimited storage of presets and audio content

Onboard phrase sampler with overdub and export functions

Onboard chromatic tuner

Fender FUSE software application

Ableton Live Lite 8 Fender Edition studio-quality recording software (compatible with G-DEC 3 USB recording output)

AmpliTube Fender LE amp modeling software

For more information, visit www.fender.com



Information taken from official press release

