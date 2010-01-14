NAMM 2010: Peavey introduces HP Single Cut Series guitars

Image 1 of 3 The HP SC-1 (Tobacco Burst) Peavey HP Single Cut: HP SC-1 Image 2 of 3 The HP SC-2 (Cherry Burst) Peavey HP Single Cut: HP SC-2 Image 3 of 3 The HP SC-3 (Gloss White) Peavey HP Single Cut: HP SC-3

PRESS RELEASE: Peavey proudly introduces the new HP Single Cut Series, a trio of finely crafted single-cut guitars that combine classic tones and style with modern Peavey playability.

The HP Single Cut Series includes three models with humbucking pickups, ceramic loaded for warmth, punch and presence, and harmonically positioned and frequency calibrated for each guitar. The HP SC-1 and HP SC-2 are elegant two-pickup guitars, while the HP SC-3 is a three-pickup monster with an array of possible tones.

In addition to the three-way toggle switch included on all HP Single Cut models, the HP SC-3 has a pull pot that switches the middle pickup on and off. All HP Single Cut guitars feature treble-compensated volume controls that enhance pickup clarity at low volume levels.

HP Single Cut guitars are crafted from basswood with an integral center body section, carved top and a deep lower cutaway with scoop for extended access to the upper register. The HP SC-3 and HP SC-2 feature a set hard rock maple neck with rosewood fingerboard, while the HP SC-1 has the same D-shaped neck but with a four-bolt attachment that includes a steel plate for maximum body-to-neck contact.

The HP SC-3 is available in gloss black and gloss white with gold hardware and block pearloid fret inlays. The HP SC-2 and HP SC-1 boast gloss black, cherry burst and vintage tobacco burst finishes, with chrome hardware and standard dot inlays. All three models use die-cast tuners with a 15:1 gear ratio.

HP SC-3

24.75" scale length

Set neck

Three Peavey custom designed humbucking pickups, harmonically positioned & frequency calibrated

Two volume and two tone controls

Three-way pickup toggle switch

Pull-pot controls middle pickup on/off for many tonal options

Deep lower cutaway with scoop for extended access to upper register

Hard rock maple neck with rosewood fingerboard and 22 medium jumbo frets

Adjustable bridge with heavy-duty tailpiece and mounting hardware

Solid basswood body with integral center body section and deep carved top

Die-cast tuners with 15:1 gear ratio

Block inlays

Gold hardware

Available in gloss black or gloss white

HP SC-2

24.75" scale length

Two custom-designed Peavey humbucking pickups, harmonically positioned and frequency calibrated

Two volume and two tone controls

Three-way pickup toggle switch

Deep lower cutaway with scoop for extended access to upper register

Hard rock maple neck with rosewood fingerboard and 22 medium jumbo frets

Adjustable bridge with heavy-duty tailpiece and mounting hardware

Solid basswood body with integral center body section and deep carved top

Die-cast tuners with 15:1 gear ratio

Chrome hardware

Set neck design

Available in gloss black, cherry burst and vintage tobacco burst

HP SC-1

24.75" scale length

Two custom-designed Peavey humbucking pickups, harmonically positioned and frequency calibrated

Two volume and two tone controls

Three-way pickup toggle switch

Deep lower cutaway with scoop for extended access to upper register

Hard rock maple neck with rosewood fingerboard and 22 medium jumbo frets

Adjustable bridge with heavy-duty tailpiece and mounting hardware

Solid basswood body with integral center body section and deep carved top

Die-cast tuners with 15:1 gear ratio

Chrome hardware

Four-bolt neck attachment with steel plate for maximum body-to-neck contact

Available in gloss black, cherry burst and vintage tobacco burst

