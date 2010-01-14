NAMM 2010: Gibson unveils Slash 2010 Appetite Les Paul

Gibson slash appetite les paul

PRESS RELEASE: Gibson Guitar will offer guests of NAMM a special sneak peek advance showing of the upcoming release of the latest Slash 2010 Appetite Les Paul.

Inspired by the axe that the legendary Guns and Roses guitar hero played on the multi-platinum selling Appetite for Destruction album and practically every recording since, this may be the most highly anticipated guitar launch of the year.

As a result Gibson is offering a sneak peek preview of this amazing work in progress at the Gibson/Monster Booth #4242 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Take a good look at the latest in a series of prototypes being skillfully constructed by the Gibson USA Division luthiers for Slash's, and your, inspection.

Slash will be visiting the Gibson/Monster booth on Saturday 16th January at 3:30pm to check out the guitar, take a few pictures and sign some autographs.



Included are the features one would expect to be included in a guitar of this magnitude from the traditional style weight relief mahogany body with AAA figured maple top to the new Seymour Duncan Slash Signature Alnico II pickups.

Special capacitors have been selected by Slash to create the vintage Les Paul sound he demands and "Tone Pro" hardware with historic machine heads, locking bridge and tailpiece to keep it all in tune and performing like a star.

Features

- Traditional style weight relief

- Mahogany body with AAA Figured Maple top

- Unique neck profile made for Slash features rounded 60's shape

- Rosewood fingerboard with trapezoid inlays

- Un-burst top with faded cherry back lacquer finish

- Slash signature smoking skull with top hat artwork for peghead face

- New Seymour Duncan Slash Signature Alnico II pickups

- Special capacitors selected by Slash for vintage tone

- Tone Pro hardware with historic machine heads, locking bridge and tailpiece

The Slash Appetite for Destruction Les Paul will be released in the coming weeks in limited quantities from Gibson USA, Gibson Custom Division and from Epiphone. Check Gibson's official site for further information and launch dates for this important series of guitars from the ultimate Guitar Icon. Click here to read the track-by-track guide to Slash's new 2010 solo album in his own words.

For more information, visit Gibson's official site

Information taken from official press release

