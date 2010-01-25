The top 10 stompboxes we can't live without

Just imagine you could only use one pedal for the rest of your life… what would you choose? Distortion, fuzz, overdrive, chorus, reverb, wah-wah, phaser? It’s perhaps one of the more soul searching questions posed by Ask MusicRadar, and one with an equally perplexing outcome.

The number one choice of pedal, you see, is so simple in its purpose that you might not have seen the wood for the trees. Scroll through to see what we mean.

This is a gallery of the top 10 essential stompboxes as chosen by you. First up: Line 6 DL4…

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“For those who like to experiment with different types of delay, but don’t want all the hassle of racks and so forth, the DL4 is an absolute winner. Faultless build quality, brilliant sounds, easy to use and a great price.”

Your votes:

“The multi-head delay sound is the best! If I had to choose one pedal, the DL4 is it.” (Thanks, tentacle)

"A delay pedal is essential to my live sound and Line 6's DL4 is my weapon of choice." (From Vinnie via email, thanks)