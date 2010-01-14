NAMM 2010: Korg Sound on Sound recorder offers "unlimited tracks"

PRESS RELEASE: Creativity without limitations. The SOUND on SOUND Unlimited Track Recorder allows an unlimited number of overdubs, to preserve and capture all of your inspired moments.

Unlimited recording tracks = limitless possibilities

SOUND on SOUND is a handy-sized multitrack recorder that lets you play back any song that you've recorded, while continuing to overdub more tracks. You can continue to overdub as many times as you like, without having to worry about running out of tracks. Pick a rhythm, chop out some guitar chords, lay down a vocal, add some harmonies, play a solo - or two, or three or fifty! With the SOUND on SOUND, the possibilities are endless. Used as a sketchpad, SOUND on SOUND allows you to preserve all of your musical ideas, from complex themes to inspired snippets and phrases.

Each overdub is saved individually

SOUND on SOUND saves each of your overdubs separately. These track files are saved as individual WAV files. This allows each overdub to be loaded directly into nearly any DAW software program as an individual track. The individual files are BWF (Broadcast Wave File) compliant, meaning they contain timing information. So if you had overdubbed a track in the middle of the song, it will automatically align correctly in a BWF-supported DAW. You can also use the Finalize operation to automatically time-align each overdub track. SOUND on SOUND can record at either 44.1 kHz/16-bit recordings are saved onto a microSD card.

Advanced recording functions

Unlimited undo/redo*

SOUND on SOUND allows an unlimited number of undo/redo operations. This is great when you are recording alternate takes of a guitar solo, for example. You can set SOUND on SOUND to keep all of the "undone" recordings. This allows you to move all of your recorded tracks - even undone tracks - to a computer-based DAW system, and then choose the best take.

*Limited by the capacity of the installed microSD/SDHC card.

Loop recording

The A/B Loop function can repeatedly plays back a specified section of the song - a great way to practice your instrument or build up your song. In addition, you can even record while looping, creating results similar to a looper effect.

Sound Stretch

This is powerful feature allows you to change the playback speed without affecting the pitch. Sound Stretch can be used during playback or during recording. You can record a difficult passage at a slow speed and then return playback to normal speed. Likewise, you can slow down the entire sound during playback. The playback speed can be set anywhere from 25% to 150% of the original speed.

100 powerful effects

Powered by Korg's proprietary "REMS" modeling technology, SOUND on SOUND provides 100 types of effects, including effects for electric guitar (such as amp modeling), acoustic guitar, vocals, or any instrument. The effect can be applied as you record, or added to a previously recorded track. In the Master position, the effect can be applied to the entire song. The effects are divided into Guitar, Mic, Master and Touch. This last category allows effects to be controlled in real time, using the touchscreen display.

[GTR] 36 types of modeled guitar & bass effects

[MIC] 25 effects designed for acoustic sources using a microphone - vocals, acoustic guitar, etc.

[MST] 32 Master Effects, suitable for adding to a recorded song, or when recording a line input source (such as an external MP3 player)

[TCH] 7 Touch Effects, controllable in real-time using the display

On-board rhythms

The rhythm function is convenient when recording your phrases and ideas. It can be used as a tempo guide or to create a rhythm backing. Fifty rhythms (each with four variations) cover a broad range of styles. Simply choose a pattern and set the tempo. The touch screen allows you to select one of four variations to change the complexity of the pattern

Korg tuner technology

Now you can always be in tune when you record. Guitar, Bass, and Chromatic digital tuners are built in to the SOUND on SOUND. The calibration range is adjustable from 435 Hz to 445 Hz.

High-quality stereo mic / Internal monitor speaker

A high-quality stereo condenser mic is securely mounted inside the SOUND on SOUND, providing a broad frequency response that realistically captures the sound of acoustic instruments. You can adjust the Tone, Low Cut, and Noise Gate settings of the input sound. The input level can be set manually or automatically. An external microphone jack is also provided. The dedicated guitar input lets you connect your guitar directly to the SOUND on SOUND. A line input for an external audio device is also provided. The monitor speaker lets you review your recording on the spot, without requiring any additional equipment.

Easy-to-use modern design

SOUND on SOUND features a wedge shaped design that's easy to use whether held in your hand or placed on a desk. All the buttons are laid out on the top surface for intuitive operation. The innovative display provides a clear indication of the SOUND on SOUND's current functions and settings. The touchscreen display allows realtime access to song playback position, level adjustment, effect parameters, and rhythm patterns simply by touching your fingertip directly to the screen.

Battery powered portability

SOUND on SOUND can operate for up to ten hours using two AA alkaline batteries. It can also be used with an AC adaptor (sold separately).

*The continuous recording time is six hours.

KORG AUDIO UTILITY downloadable software

The Korg Audio Utility format conversion and audio CD creation software can be downloaded for free from the Korg website, and used free of charge. This software provides convenient data management of your recorded songs. With it, you can perform simple editing of the audio data, convert between audio formats, and even create audio CDs.

PRICE: £230 SSP inc VAT (Tentative Price) AVAILABLE: March 2010

Main features

- Pocket-sized, portable, and battery powered, the SOUND on SOUND multitrack recorder provides on-board rhythms, effects, and an infinite number of overdubs for truly creative recordings.

- With the built-in speaker and an internal high-quality stereo mic, you can capture and review your recordings instantly, without the need for any additional equipment.

- Advanced recording features include unlimited undo/redo, loop recording, and Sound Stretch -adjust the playback speed without changing the pitch.

- 100 on-board effects - powered by Korg's proprietary REMS technology - to enhance your recordings using a wide range of instruments.

- Record along to 50 preset rhythm patterns, covering a broad variety of styles.

- Record and save up to 200 songs in WAV format.

- High-performance guitar, bass, and chromatic tuners are built in.

- Records up to ten hours on a pair of AA batteries.

- Wedge-shaped design is easy to use as a hand-held recorder or on a desktop.

- KORG AUDIO UTILITY software provides format conversion and audio CD creation. Downloadable free from Korg.com.

Information taken from official press release

