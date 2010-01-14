NAMM 2010: Roland unveils TD-12KX V-Drums kit

Image 1 of 2 Roland TD-12KX V-Drums kit Roland TD-12KX V-Drums kit Image 2 of 2 Roland TD-12KX V-Drums kit

PRESS RELEASE: Roland introduces the TD-12KX, the latest addition to V-Drums electronic drum set family. Targeted to the demands of drummers who perform live and in the studio, the TD-12KX electronic drum kit builds on the feature set of the popular TD-12KV kit, adding a larger kick, floor tom pad, and a new stand with improved pad mounts and durability.

The editing features of the TD-12 module have also been enhanced for even more flexible sound creation.

The TD-12KX features Roland's patented multi-layer mesh heads for the kick, snare and tom pads, providing the dynamic feel and playing sensitivity which make V-Drums the professional's choice in electronic drums. To enhance playability, these professional drums include a larger 12" V-Kick KD-120 for the bass drum and a 10" V-Pad PD-105 for the floor tom. The TD-12KX also comes equipped with a V-Hi-Hat VH-11 and three12" CY-12R/C V-Cymbals.

The TD-12 Percussion Sound Module features the same COSM sound engine as the popular TD-20, and provides supreme sound quality and direct outputs for professional flexibility. Editing sounds is easy on the TD-12 thanks to V-Edit, which allows drummers to adjust parameters, such as shell material, head type and cymbal size with a simple icon-based graphic interface.

With the TD-12KX kit, the V-Edit functions have been enhanced to include microphone placement, bass drum beater selection, adding a hi-hat tambourine, and more. The TD-12 also offers many useful functions for drum practice, including onboard music patterns, a sequencer, a programmable click, and a mix input jack for connecting MP3 or CD players.

Easy setup and increased stability are among the many practical enhancements offered by the all-new MDS-12X stand. Its lower weight centre provides more stability and playability. Additionally, newly improved cymbal and tom mounts include ball clamps for flexible and easy set-up and positioning.

