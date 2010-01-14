NAMM 2010: Vox announces new electric guitars

PRESS RELEASE: NAMM 2010 sees Vox launch a range of new electric guitar models including single-cutaway solidbody, double-cutaway solidbody and semi-hollow designs.

SSC/SDC-55 solidbody guitars

Both the Single Cutaway (SSC) and Double Cutaway (SDC) solidbody guitars embody the same design philosophy as the original Vox Virage. Combining advanced production methods with hands-on craftsmanship results in a superior instrument that is remarkably playable, yet versatile enough to provide you with your own personal voice.

3D body contouring

State-of-the-art carving methods provide the 55 solidbody instruments with a contoured body that fits naturally and comfortably, whether you prefer to play sitting or standing.

The top surface is also perfectly carved, resulting in additional playing comfort and a distinguished look. The set neck features an inverse heel design and deep cut that offers unobstructed access to the upper frets. The distinctive headstock and the bound ­ fingerboard are inlaid with the winged 'S' shape mother-of-pearl.

Superior string handling

The advanced MaxConnect aluminium bridge features extended saddle travel for flawless intonation with any gauge string. The full contact shape and light weight combine to deliver thick, rich tone with clear, singing harmonics.

Strings slide in from under the back edge of the bridge to make changing strings a snap. Our Vox Super Smooth tuners offer enhanced tuning stability, so you can play with confidence. The mahogany necks are ­ finished with rosewood fingerboards.

Rich, refined tone

Each of the three pickup elements in our new CoAxe pickups delivers a unique and sophisticated tone, yet each one remains whisper-quiet.

By combining different pickups with different settings, the 55 solidbody guitars offer a deep range of tonal choices. The passive analogue tone circuitry offers both a Master Volume and a Master Tone control to re­fine your individual sound. The controls are easy to use and logically laid out, allowing fast changes during performance.

SSC-55 (Single Cutaway) available finishes: Teaburst (ash top/mahogany body), Vintage Cream (ash top/mahogany body), Black (maple top/mahogany body), Goldtop (maple top/mahogany body).

SDC-55 (Double Cutaway) available finishes: Teaburst (solid ash), Trans Red (solid ash), Black (maple top/mahogany body), Goldtop (maple top/mahogany body).

Specifications

Scale length: 638mm/25.125-inch, Frets: 22, Nut width: 43mm, Pickups: 2 x CoAxe, Case: Semi-rigid hardshell.

SSC/SDC-33 solidbody guitars

Cosmetically similar to the 55 solidbody guitars, and employing many of the same distinguished components, the 33 instruments represent a dramatic breakthrough in price for a guitar of this quality. The Vox 33 solidbody guitars are available in both Single Cutaway (SSC) and Double Cutaway (SDC) styles.

Carved construction

The signature Vox 3D contoured body ensures impeccable comfort and fatigue-free playing, offering a natural­ fit either seated or standing. Elegantly carved top surfaces result in a distinguished look and a comfortable playing position.

Easy access to the upper frets is provided by the deeply cut inverse heel joint. Position dot markers are placed both on the ­ fingerboard and on the side of the neck for fast reference.

Quality components

The 33 guitars use the same MaxConnect aluminium bridge as the Virage, offering extended saddle travel for flawless intonation with any gauge string. Strings slide in from under the back edge of the bridge to make changing strings a snap.

The full contact shape and light weight combine to deliver thick, rich tone with clear, singing harmonics. Our Vox Super Smooth tuners offer the 33 guitars enhanced tuning stability, so you can play with con­fidence. The mahogany necks are topped with rosewood ­ fingerboards.

Uncompromised tone

33 guitars offer a deep range of tonal choices. Our new CoAxe pickups feature two pickup elements; each delivers a unique and sophisticated tone, yet each one remains whisper-quiet. The passive analogue tone circuitry offers both a Master Volume and a Master Tone control to re­fine your individual sound. Logically laid out and easy to use, the controls allow fast changes during performance.

SSC-33 (Single Cutaway) available finishes: Teaburst (ash top/mahogany body), Vintage Cream (ash top/mahogany body), Black (solid mahogany), Goldtop (solid mahogany).

SSC-33 (Double Cutaway) available finishes: Teaburst (solid ash), Trans Red (solid ash), Black (solid mahogany), Goldtop (solid mahogany).

Specifications

Scale length: 638mm/25.125-inch, Frets: 22, Nut width: 43mm, Pickups: 2 x CoAxe, Case: Deluxe gigbag.

HDC-77 semi-hollowbody guitar

Featuring many of the same design cues and distinguished components as the esteemed Vox Virage, the sharp-horned HDC-77 offers an outstanding value for a quality instrument well worthy of the Vox name.

Beautiful to look at, the HDC-77 is available in solid classic colours, or outfitted in a variety of semi-transparent ­ finishes, set off by ­ figured tops and backs.

Proud pedigree

In addition to the unique body sculpting and design, the HDC-77 features the same inverse heel joint, deeply cut for free access to the upper frets, as the original Virage series guitars.

The MaxConnect aluminium bridge and Vox Super Smooth tuners offer superior string handling, and offer tuning stability as well as a thick, rich tone with clear, singing harmonics.

Large rectangular position markers adorn the ­ fingerboard; dot position markers grace the side of the neck for fast reference. The rosewood ­ fingerboard provides a comfortable playing surface; the mahogany neck is rock-stable.

Wide sonic palette

Our whisper-quiet CoAxe pickups feature three distinct tones, each derived from a different pickup element. The result is a versatile assortment of unique and sophisticated tones.

The passive analogue tone circuitry offers extended control using the Master Volume and Master Tone knobs. Logically laid out and easy to use, the controls allow fast changes during performance. The HDC-77 offers a deep range of tonal choices to satisfy your tonal cravings.

HDC-77 (Double Cutaway) available finishes:

Siennaburst (figured maple-ply top and back/mahogany sides), Blackburst (figured maple-ply top and back/mahogany sides), Trans Red (maple-ply top and back/mahogany sides), Solid Ivory (maple-ply top and back/mahogany sides).

Specifications

Scale length: 638mm/25.125-inch, Frets: 22, Nut width: 43mm, Pickups: 2 x CoAxe, Case: Semi-rigid hardshell.

