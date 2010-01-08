NAMM 2010: Blackstar set to launch HT-Venue series

Amidst the masses of boutique Americana on show at NAMM 2010, Blackstar will be flying the flag for British amp design with their new HT-Venue series.
The video clip above speaks for itself, but for those of you who like to know these things, according to Blackstar the HT-60 2x12 combo being put through its paces has the following features:
"Three channels with 2-way EQ for 'boutique' channel and 3-way EQ plus ISF for Overdrive Channels. A Voice switch for each channel, Presence, Resonance, Master Volume, digital reverb with dark/bright switch, effects loop and emulated output with 1x12/4x12 select switch. Supplied with a 4-way foot controller."
Under the hood, the 60-watt valve combo has two ECC83, one ECC82 and two EL34 tubes. The range also features 20, 40 and 100-watt models.
We can't wait to check them out for ourselves at Winter NAMM 2010, which begins Thursday 14 January.