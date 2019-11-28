Get Novation’s Launchpad X and Mini for less: Black Friday MIDI pad controller discounts

Novation’s latest-generation Launchpad MIDI pad controllers have only been available for about six weeks, but with Black Friday upon us, they’re already being offered at a discount.

The Launchpad X, the latest ‘standard’ version of the pad controller, now offers velocity sensitivity, note input and custom operating modes, and feels better than ever. Right now, you can grab it for just $169.99 - that’s $30 less than you’d usually pay.

The Launchpad Mini mk3, meanwhile, is a more compact controller that now has RGB LEDs on each of its 64 pads. What’s more, the workflow has been optimised to give you quick access to Stop, Solo and Mute track controls, making it easier than ever to perform in Ableton Live’s Session view. This one has dropped to $94.99 - that’s a $15 saving.

To sweeten these deals even further, both Launchpads currently come with an official protective sleeve, which usually retails for $21.99.

Novation Launchpad X: $199.99 $169.99 at Sweetwater

Still the king of affordable Ableton Live pad controllers, the Launchpad X comes with an upgraded feature set and feels better than ever. At this price, it's cheaper than ever, too, and comes with a free sleeve, too.View Deal