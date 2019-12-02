Guitar deals on Cyber Monday 2019: all the best savings on guitars, effects pedals, guitar amps, accessories and more, live

It's Cyber Monday and the guitar deals are flooding in. From Guitar Center to Sweetwater and Amazon, there are loads of fantastic offers to be had on music and guitar gear, and we're sharing the very best ones below.

When it comes to Cyber Monday guitar offers, there are always big savings to be had at this time of year, whether you’re after a new Fender Stratocaster, plumping for a Gibson Les Paul or SG, hunting for some fresh new FX for your pedalboard or finally grabbing that sweet new guitar amp you've been hanging on for.

Many of the deals we're posting are selling out fast, so we'll be updating this hub around the clock. If you see a deal you like, it may not last long - get involved!

Cyber Monday deals from around the web

Amazon.com - new Cyber Monday deals every day

- new Cyber Monday deals every day Amazon.co.uk - new Cyber Monday deals every day

- new Cyber Monday deals every day GuitarCenter.com - loads of great pre-Cyber Monday deals for musicians

- loads of great pre-Cyber Monday deals for musicians Sweetwater.com - save up to 74% on music gear

- save up to 74% on music gear SamAsh.com - score savings on thousands of products

- score savings on thousands of products Zzounds.com - make big holiday savings on music equipment

- make big holiday savings on music equipment MusiciansFriend.com - save up to 15% with code CYBERWEEK19

- save up to 15% with code CYBERWEEK19 Walmart.com - great deals on music gear

- great deals on music gear Argos.co.uk - top deals on iPads and laptops

- top deals on iPads and laptops Currys.co.uk - black Tag tech sale now on

- black Tag tech sale now on PluginBoutique.com - up to 95% off the latest music-making software

- up to 95% off the latest music-making software Waves.com - daily deals, free plugins and more!

- daily deals, free plugins and more! Loopmasters.com - save up to 80% on plugins and bundles

Our favorite Cyber Monday guitar deals so far

Save up to 15% off orders at Musician’s Friend

There’s a sweet deal to be had on over 20,000 products at Musician’s Friend: spend $49+ to get 10% off your order, or $99+ to receive 15% off. Simply use the code CYBERWEEK19 at the checkout!View Deal

18% off guitars, drums and more at ProAudioStar

You can save 18% off any new music gear with the code CM18, and 5% off already-discounted gear using the code CM5. Be aware that these codes won’t work on everything, but it’s definitely worth a go at the checkout.View Deal

Ibanez AZ2204F Prestige: $400 off at Musician’s Friend

Invest in your guitar playing, and get one of the finest electric guitars available today for $2,099, a $400 saving from its original price of $2,499. This precision-built, versatile model is the epitome of contemporary electric guitar design, with an impressive feature set and effortless playability.View Deal

SOLD OUT Ibanez AZ242FTSG now $899.99| $400 off

Our favourite Ibanez deal yet – the AZ Series was only launched last year to widespread acclaim and this is an absolutely stunning example at a genuinely great price. AZ roasted maple neck and fretboard, Gotoh locking machine heads, stainless steel frets, Seymour Duncan Hyperion pickups and dyna-MIX switching style. What a spec for $899! View Deal

G&L ASAT Classic Bluesboy: $449 $299 at Musician’s Friend

Besides its beautiful Turquoise Mist finish, this limited-edition single-cut is notable for its humbucker/single-coil pairing, yielding toasty neck tones and snappy bridge spank. With a whopping $150 chopped off the asking price, this is one of the best bargains we’ve seen this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition Slash Firebird now $599| $300 off

When this guitar was released it retailed at $899 so this is a real steal for a limited edition model – only 900 have been made – and this is an exceptionally good one. AAA flame maple top, Seymour Duncan Slash open-coil humbuckers and the nice touch of Sprague Orange Drop capacitors on the tone controls just like the man himself. View Deal

Hagstrom Super Swede in Vintage Sunburst now $399| $335 off

Stand out from the crowd with this Swedish design classic at a crazy discount. This is Hagstrom's flagship model with Custom 58 Alnico pickups boasting flexibility via coil-splits. Hagstrom’s H-Expander truss rod and Resinator fretboard gives added flexibility. View Deal

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus: $699 , now $549

This Epiphone not only has the looks - thanks to a gorgeous flame maple top - but it has tones to die for, too, with made-in-USA Gibson ’57 Classic and Super ’57 zebra pickups, enhanced by coil-split, boost and phase controls via push-pull control pots. Sub-$1,000 Les Pauls don’t come much better than this, especially with $150 off the asking price at Musician's Friend.View Deal

$80 off the Epiphone Limited Edition 1966 G-400 PRO at Musician's Friend

ESP LTD EC-1000 Koa Natural now $599| $449 off

The best LTD we've seen yet! The EC-1000 pro spec guitar with a stunning koa top on its mahogany body. Features include an eboby 'board, Seymour Duncan Jazz and Custom 5 pickups. Tonepro locking tailpiece. This is an incredible deal! View Deal

Line 6 Relay G10S wireless system: $249 $199 at Sweetwater

The best guitar wireless system you can buy just got even better, thanks to this tasty discount over at Sweetwater. Wander up to 130 feet away from your pedalboard and enjoy crystal-clear 24-bit audio from this top-notch guitar accessory.View Deal

Fender Player Jaguar in Surf Pearl: now only $499.99

Bag an awesome Fender offset for under $500. With an alder body, Alnico pickups and a perfectly configured neck, this electric guitar has the looks and tone to boot.View Deal

Choose two TC Electronic pedals for $75 @Guitar Center

Mix and match from your choice of 16 TC Electronic effects pedals. Chorus, reverb, delay, distortion, drive, overdrive – whatever FX you crave, you'll find something that floats your boat with this unmissable Cyber Monday guitar effects deal.

View Deal

Fender Player Telecaster: was $674.99 now only $574.99

Get your hands on an authentic Fender Telecaster this Black Friday for just over $500. With a classy Silverburst finish and A-class tone, this guitar would be more than a worthy purchase.View Deal

Squier Bullet Mustang: now only $119.99

Another highly respectable option for beginners, with a short 24" scale which will make getting up and running as easy as possible.View Deal

KHDK No. 1 Overdrive: was $199, now $69 at ProAudioStar

This roaring dirtbox is one of the highlights of the Kirk Hammett-fronted pedal company's range, utilizing a pair of gain stages to produce a rich, harmonic overdrive - and a $130 discount makes this a damn-near essential purchase.View Deal

Supro David Bowie 1961 Dual Tone Electric Guitar

This was a desirable guitar before but with $300 off? It's a lot of cool for $699. It's based on Bowie's own 1961 Supro Dual Tone, featured on his Reality album. A fitting tribute to a legendary artist. View Deal

Squier Bullet Telecaster Ltd Ed Surf Green $129.99

If you're going to start playing, you should do it in style – look no further than this Tele in a finish that's a classic. Rock, blues, country or jazz – this guitar will get you there. View Deal

Hagstrom Fantomen Exclusive Gold Hardware White

The result of an unholy communion between the super Swedes at Hagstrom, Ghost's Papa Emeritus and his Ghouls, this is a stunning guitar at a stunning price. View Deal

Shop the Marshall speakers/headphones Black Friday sale

Marshall's Cyber Monday 2019 sale is its biggest yet. Save up to $200 on its most popular models, including the Woburn II Bluetooth speaker and Monitor Bluetooth headphones range.View Deal

Epiphone Hummingbird PRO: $299.99 at Musician's Friend

With its spruce/mahogany construction and decorative flower scratchplate design, the Hummingbird PRO is a truly lovely guitar. And it sounds pretty special, too, delivering a sweet, balanced tone. All things considered, 20% off the usual price is an excellent deal.View Deal

Get $500 off Supro's 1650RT Royal Reverb guitar amp

If you want power, style and classic tones in one affordable package, then this amp is for you. Killer features include tube-driven tremolo and spring reverb, plus Supro's ace blue rhino hide tolex covering.View Deal

More Cyber Monday gear deals

Superb Cyber Monday guitar deals are already available in the wild, and we're rounding up the very best savings on electric and acoustic guitars, amps, effects pedals, guitar accessories and more right here. Stay tuned!

Acoustic guitars

Martin Special 000 X1AE electro acoustic: $499.99

Looking for a new acoustic and have $500 in the budget? Save $100 on this excellent folk-size 000 Martin and bag a top guitar for less than $500.View Deal

Martin Custom D Classic Mahogany: was $1,199, now $949

It would be easy to spend four times as much as this on a Martin acoustic, but this budget option - currently $250 off -

looks and sounds impressively close to the classics.View Deal

Fender FA-135CE all-mahogany concert acoustic-electric

Fender's entry-level acoustics are some of the very best we've played and this is a guitar will go the distance with you. It's also stage-ready with Fishman electronics and a cutaway design for easier fret access. View Deal

Yamaha F335 acoustic for beginners: $119.99

This is a great place to start your guitar journey. At this price, the F335 may be too good to ignore with its laminated spruce top, die-cast gold tuners and tortoiseshell scratchplate.View Deal

Epiphone Hummingbird PRO electro acoustic guitar

Many musical legends have played Hummingbirds, so this is a great place to start your acoustic journey. The Shadow ePerformer preamp will give you a great plugged in sound. View Deal

Disney/Pixar Coco x Cordoba Acoustic Guitar Natural

Save $50: just like Coco's guitar in the Pixar modern classic, this fun, travel-size nylon-string guitar is great for children. The soft nylon strings are ideal for small hands.



View Deal

Electric guitars

Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul Studio Deluxe SOLD OUT

Another Les Paul bargain that saves you $99 on an already great price – all the ingredients are here for a superb rock tone.

View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul Studio Deluxe Alpine White SOLD OUT

A lot of Les Paul goodness to be had here for just $299; Alnico Classic Plus humbuckers, carved mahogany body with rosewood fingerboard, Kluson tuners and LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge.

View Deal

Squier Bullet Telecaster Ltd Ed Lake Placid Blue $129.99

If you're going to start playing, you should do it in style – look no further than this Tele in a finish that's a classic. Rock, blues, country or jazz – this guitar will get you there. View Deal

Fender Jaguar HH in Shoreline Gold: now only $499.99

Get this beautiful Shoreline Gold Fender Jag for under $500. With an alder body, humbuckers and modern 'C'-neck, this is will play as good as it looks. View Deal

Jackson Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT6: only $449.99

This immense, Misha Mansoor-designed axe is a stunning piece of equipment. Don’t miss your chance to get one with this top Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Fender Stratocaster HSS Pale Moon: $2,499 at Guitar Center

This superb Stratocaster features an HSS pickup configuration and a highly distinctive fretboard. Add in the guitar's eye-catching quilt maple finish and you have a truly covetable take on Fender’s iconic design.View Deal

Fender QMT Telecaster Pale Moon: $2,499 at Guitar Center

Looking for something that'll set you apart from the crowd? Look no further – with its lovely quilt maple construction and Custom Hot pickups, this guitar looks every bit as good as it sounds.View Deal

Amps

Get the highly regarded Fender Bassbreaker for only $549

Packing a Celestion 1x12 speaker, lots of neat features for studio guitarists and a wonderful tone, this combo is a great choice – and you can now get this limited-edition model for $200 less than usual. Bargain!View Deal

Vox MV50 Boutique: ( $219 ), now $149.99 @Musician’s Friend

If you’re the kind of person who likes extraordinary levels of boutique amplification (i.e. Dumble), seek out this teeny amp head from Vox – it can capture some of the magic of those legendary amps, at a much lower price.View Deal

Marshall Origin 5C: was $399.99, now $249.99

Even the lowest-spec Origin amp is a great piece of kit – and at this price it's an absolute bargain. Get in there quick, though, as these could sell out fast.View Deal

Get $500 off Supro's 1650RT Royal Reverb guitar amp

If you want power, style and classic tones in one affordable package, then this amp is for you. Killer features include tube-driven tremolo and spring reverb, plus Supro's ace blue rhino hide tolex covering.View Deal

Effects

15% off Seymour Duncan pedals and pickups @ Guitar Center

One of the world’s foremost pickup builders is slashing 15% off its comprehensive range of pedals and active Blackout pickups. From boosts to reverbs and seven-string humbuckers, there’s a deal to be had over at Guitar Center.View Deal

Get 15% off select Wampler effects

Make savings on everything from the Tumnus Transparent overdrive to the Faux Tape Echo V2 delay. Click to explore the full range of discounted pedals.View Deal

Save $34.50 on the Diezel VH4

You want distortion? You got it! Get wide ranging controls for gain, treble, middle and bass, plus presence, deep and master controls to help you shape the low-end and mid-range bite.View Deal

Save 15% on a range of Matthews Effects

There are five Matthews pedals up for grabs in the Sweetwater sale, including the Astronomer V2 Celestial reverb, Whaler V2 Fuzz and Chemist V2 Atomic Modulator.View Deal

Save 15% on Bogner effects

Bognor pedals don't come cheap, but if you've had your eye on one, now could be the time to strike with big money to be saved on drive, fuzz and compressor pedals.View Deal

Save 15% on Friedman pedals and more

It's not just Friedman pedals lining up for discount, you can also pick up cut-price pedalboard power supplies, cab simulators and more.View Deal

Save 15% on J. Rockett effects and power supplies

J. Rockett is offering the biggest selection of all the brands here, with prices ranging from $67.15 for the Audio Design power distributor up to $211.65 for the Tim Pierce signature overdrive.View Deal

Save 15% off JHS pedals

You don't need much cash to take advantage of the massive JHS discounts. $29.75 will score you a funky red foot switch, while $46.75 will get you a killer kill switch.View Deal

Save 15% on Keeley pedals

Robert Keeley's handcrafted American pedals are widely regarded, so any opportunity to get money off a D&M Drive, a Dark Side Workstation or any of the other pedalboard powerhouses featured is a good deal.View Deal

Pigtronix Bob Weir's Real Deal acoustic preamp: $99|$180 off

Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir teamed up with Pigtronix to create this no-nonsense acoustic preamp, which promises an unplugged-esque tone running direct into a PA at full volume, with no feedback. It's available with an astonishing discount at Sweetwater right now.View Deal

Pigtronix Tremvelope: was $199, now $99 at Sweetwater

One of the most advanced tremolo pedals on the market, the Tremvelope utilizes a volume-triggered envelope to shape the wobble, with a smooth, natural response - and now it's got a cool half-price offer to boot.View Deal

Way Huge Conquistador: $149 $79 at Sweetwater

This neat take on distortion adds a velcro fuzz-like texture courtesy of an onboard gate; it’s a fierce, aggressive box for any guitarist who seeks to stand out from the distorted crowd.View Deal

Free backpack worth $169 with Line 6 Helix LT at Sweetwater

When looking for a multi-effects unit for your guitar that is super-programmable, so easy to use that the manual is almost superfluous, and with over 200 cab sim, amp models and effects on hand, the Helix LT is a no-brainer. But with a free backpack? Now's the time to get one.View Deal

DigiTech Drop: was $173, now $159.95

This compact pedal remains the best drop-tuning stompbox on the market, with full polyphonic tracking for authentic baritone and extended-range tones.View Deal

DigiTech Trio+: was $329, now $249.95

You don’t need a band with DigiTech’s ingenious Trio+, which automatically generates bass and drum backing to your chord progressions - and it’s got a built-in looper to boot.

DigiTech FreqOut: was $179, now $109.95

One of the most innovative effects pedals of the past decade, the FreqOut is the convincing way to get guitar feedback sounds from any rig at any volume.View Deal

DigiTech Obscura Altered Delay: $169 $77 at ProAudioStar SOLD OUT

For anyone looking for a digital delay with a difference, may we present the Obscura, which packs four trippy delays (analog, tape, lo-fi and reverse), with the ability to degrade each and every one via a unique control set. Given this pedal's sterling audio quality and a rock-solid build, this is an unbelievable bargain.View Deal

Bag DOD's Mini Volume pedal for just $34.99 at ProAudioStar

You can get almost 70% off this top-notch volume pedal in this unbelievable Cyber Monday deal. At this price, there's never been a better time to add a volume stompbox to your pedalboard.View Deal

20% off Walrus Audio pedals & power supplies at Sweetwater

Absolutely everything Walrus Audio currently produces is currently on sale over at Sweetwater, including new releases like the EB-10 Preamp/EQ/Boost and Slo multi-texture reverb, as well as the Phoenix and Aetos power supplies.View Deal

Where can I find the best Cyber Monday guitar deals?

The Guitar Center Cyber Monday deal offering is particularly deep this year, with other outfits like Sweetwater , Thomann and Musician’s Friend following suit. If you haven’t already, sign up to the mailing list of your favorite music shops so you get notified on the best deals first.

And don't forget that online retailers like Amazon and Walmart also sell loads of music gear, including guitars and accessories, so keep an eye out for Walmart and Amazon Cyber Monday guitar deals too.

If that sounds like a lot to keep an eye on, it really is! That's why you can rely on the MusicRadar team to ferret out all the best Cyber Monday guitar deals and publish them right here.

If you're in the market for new guitar gear, we’d highly recommend you bookmark this page, in addition to our main Cyber Monday 2019 hub. These pages are the place to find the best Cyber Monday music deals.

How can I prepare for Cyber Monday?

Draw up a Cyber Monday guitar wishlist, beginning with what you actually need as opposed to what you just want. That way you can avoid getting caught up in GAS-powered deal mania, spending all your cash and ending up with a practice room filled with guitars and guitar gear you simply won’t use.

Take a look at your favorite guitar brands and see what fits the bill. Had your eye on some new gear for a couple of years? It could be due a price-drop ready for the big Cyber Monday guitar sale.

What do you want out of your guitar journey next year? Maybe a new acoustic guitar could open up new paths, or a new fuzz pedal could kick-start your sound? Or maybe, just maybe, what you really need is that new electric guitar and amplifier combo for a totally fresh start.

Whatever your needs, our expert buyer’s guides should help you zero in on the Cyber Monday guitar deals you really need.